London’s most iconic vegan restaurant Mildreds has reopened after a major renovation.

The world-renowned diner, housed in the ornate Grade II listed heritage building on Lexington Street, Soho, now offers opulent dining over three floors with more space and an 18-seater private dining area and event space.

The new bar has been extended and redesigned with coral paint and red gloss trims featuring a modern Renaissance painted mural.

There’s additional booth seating with each section of the restaurant decorated with different wallpaper and colour themes to enhance the stylish new interiors.

The new Mildreds officially opened on Wednesday October 16 following a special VIP party to welcome the iconic restaurant back to its Soho home.

Mildreds CEO, Sam Anstey, said: “We’ve been trailblazers of plant based food for decades and our home has always been Soho, the heart of London’s most vibrant district. I am extremely proud to re-open Mildreds Soho and after the refresh of our elegant grade II listed townhouse site I look forward to inviting back our loyal customers as well as new guests alike.

“The Lexington Street venue has been lovingly re-imagined with bold colours, a gallery of special paintings and we’ve also created a separate floor for private events, ideal for Christmas get togethers and intimate gatherings. Welcome back to the new Mildreds!”

Mildreds first opened in Soho in 1988 with the ambition to serve delicious vegetarian food to the discerning inhabitants and nighthawks of the area that was anything but bland or boring.

Since then the restaurant has become known around the world as one of the most influential trailblazers of vegetarian and vegan cuisine and the beating heart of plant based food innovation in the UK.

Over the years Mildreds has also been frequented by personalities including Sir Paul McCartney, David Walliams, Anne Hathaway, Lara Ulrich and Pamela Anderson and many more.

Fast forward over 35 years and Mildreds has expanded beyond its Soho base with restaurants in Covent Garden, Camden Town, Kings Cross, Dalston and Victoria, each offering fantastic hospitality as well as an adventurous menu of globally inspired food and drink.

Mildreds is known as one of London’s most popular dining experiences because they never play it safe. Thanks to their in-house development team, led by Creative Director Sarah Wasserman, Mildreds pride themselves on pioneering new flavours and bold ideas into every dish to treat their guests to the most exciting, cutting edge vegan food in the world.

Sarah Wasserman, Mildreds Head of Food Development, said: “ Mildred’s food philosophy has always been about showcasing the freshest, most vibrant and flavoursome ingredients available in plant-based cooking. Whether you follow a vegan diet or not my team and I have always focussed on creating amazing, innovative food that just happens to be great-tasting vegan food.

“I’ve always been inspired by international cuisine and have used many different influences when designing new menus to include diverse collections of fresh and vibrant ingredients. We are proud to be a mecca for food lovers and our recently launched autumn menu pioneers seasonal and adventurous flavours as well as bringing back guest favourites like the popular mushroom and ale pie.”

Sarah added: “Mildreds has inspired generations of vegans and non vegans to try delicious, flavoursome food and this tradition will continue at our much loved Soho home.”

Mildreds’ ethos is simple: fantastic food and drink for everyone, that just happens to be vegan, with an all-day and night menu that changes with the seasons.

Mildreds, which is already taking bookings for Christmas parties and events, is about to launch its autumn new menu featuring dishes including Mushroom Ale Pot Pie which has come back due to popular demand.

For those who want to try to prepare Mildreds cuisine at home there’s a series of best selling cookbooks with plans to grow even more because the team want to ensure that no matter where you are, there is always incredible vegan food near you.

