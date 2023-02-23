LBC radio presenter James O’Brien has harshly criticised Laura Kuenssberg‘s response to Stephen Flynn‘s comments on her show in a now deleted video.

The head of the SNP at Westminster was discussing Boris Johnson‘s handling of the Northern Ireland protocol while appearing on the BBC’s premier Sunday morning political programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

When asked what he thought of Johnson’s influence on Rishi Sunak in a new deal being reached with Northern Ireland, he said: “Look, we’re in this situation because Boris Johnson lied.”

However, Kuenssberg responded by saying “that’s quite a charge”.

Flynn continued: “It’s true, though, because Boris Johnson said his deal was oven ready and he made it out as if there would be no issues and quite obviously there are extreme issues with the protocol.”

Since Boris Johnson publicly stated that there would be no border in the Irish Sea and that his agreement was “fully compatible” with the Good Friday Agreement, LBC broadcaster James O’Brien has criticised Kuenssberg’s response to Flynn as “reprehensible.”

The tweet has been deleted from LBC’s social media pages, much to the confusion of many people.

You can watch it below:

