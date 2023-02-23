A TalkTV presenter hilariously tried to shut down a journalist after he blamed Brexit and government ineptitude for the current food shortages.

Tesco has followed Aldi, Asda and Morrisons in introducing customer limits on certain fresh produce as shortages leave supermarket shelves bare.

The UK’s biggest supermarket has introduced a temporary buying limit of three items per customer on tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers as a precautionary measure.

The supermarket said it was working hard with its suppliers to ensure a good supply of vegetables for customers in light of temporary supply challenges on some lines due to adverse weather conditions abroad.

Aldi has placed limits on peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes as retailers warned the shortages – although expected to be temporary – were likely to last weeks.

A number of people have taken to social media to share pictures of well-stocked shelves in Europe.

Well France is getting plenty of local, Spanish and Moroccan tomatoes.



Beautiful choice too… Free marketeers love choice. pic.twitter.com/SyqC95Kb4V — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 22, 2023

And even in Kyiv!

War Diary Day 365

Lots of tomatoes in Kyiv

Brexit was a rare Russian victory pic.twitter.com/y2hPTondMN — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) February 23, 2023

One Eurostar staff member posted a video from a supermarket encouraging Brits to take a two-hour trip from London to stock up on supplies.

Good afternoon from Tomatoland! Just over 2 hours by train from London. Need to stock up? Jump on a eurostar… pic.twitter.com/gVu9XLCCSp — Justin on eurostar (@EurostarJustinp) February 22, 2023

But this meltdown on TalkTV has to be the clincher!

‘In Ukraine where I am now, it’s easier to get tomatoes than it is in London…’ says @CaolanRob



Watch then read incredible thread below and make no mistake – food shortages are due to Brexit & govt ineptitude pic.twitter.com/7d8FQjzUTR — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) February 23, 2023

