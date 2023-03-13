James O’Brien says he is taking legal advice following a “vile and obvious” libel made by Talk Radio host Mike Graham.
Graham posted a tweet aimed at O’Brien as the furor over Gary Lineker’s dispute with the BBC threatened to spill over.
Backlash against the BBC reached fever-pitch on Saturday after sports presenters and commentators walked out in solidarity with the Match of the Day presenter.
Football Focus and Final Score were pulled from the schedule at the eleventh hour, while players confirmed they will not give interviews to the BBC on Saturday.
Tweeting about the incident, Graham directed his ire at O’Brien and the “deranged lefties”.
Responding to the tweet, O’Brien said: “I am aware of a vile and obvious libel against me made on here last night and am taking legal advice accordingly. Thank you for all your expressions of concern.”
Graham has had a turbulent ride on Talk Radio in recent years, infamously telling an Insulate Britain protestor that cement grows on trees.
He also suggested we should link hosepipes to the sea during a recent heatwave to avoid a ban.
Watch the clip below:
