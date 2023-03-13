Conservative MP Caroline Nokes has said she is “horrified” by the Illegal Migration Bill and will vote against it in parliament, suggesting there could be widespread backbench unrest in the party.

The bill goes to the Commons for its second reading on Monday.

Some backbenchers are concerned the legislation could see children and families being detained and deported, with former home secretary Priti Patel reportedly considering a potentially explosive intervention over the issue.

Ahead of the debate, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Rishi Sunak’s Bill is unravelling. It is a con which will make our broken asylum system worse.

“Not only will it fail to tackle dangerous boat crossings, but it shows the repeated false claims and promises that both the Prime Minister and Home Secretary have made.”

Caroline Nokes also gave this interview to Times Radio which has been widely lauded on social media:

"I fail to see what this legislation is going to do to act as a deterrent."



Conservative MP Caroline Nokes says she won't vote for Rishi Sunak's migration bill.@AyeshaHazarika | @carolinenokes pic.twitter.com/cXZLHvKzTX — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) March 12, 2023

Related: Oh, really? Jeremy Hunt says he has ‘no idea’ who Laura Kuenssberg voted for in 2019