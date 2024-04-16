Jacob Rees-Mogg has been teased on social media over a constituency video he posted featuring his seven-year-old child.

The MP for North Somerset took to X (formerly Twitter) to bemoan problems with HMRC after visiting a cafe in Bathampton which confessed to having issues with the government department.

According to the latest statistics, some 650,000 phone calls to HMRC were abandoned in February, so the former business minister was clearly onto something.

But judging by the comments on his most recent ‘State of the Constituency’ report, viewers were more preoccupied with the writhing and clearly uncomfortable Sixtus, who didn’t look too pleased about being in shot.

The State of the Constituency – a regular update from Jacob Rees-Mogg – with assistance from Sixtus.

This week – problems with HMRC.



For a more in-depth look at the latest political news, watch The State of the Nation on @GBNEWS Mon-Thurs at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/voUqU2yE4x — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) April 15, 2024

Rees-Mogg welcomed his sixth child Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher in July 2017, posting a clip of the newborn on Instagram.

The name Sixtus is shared with five popes, most recently in 1590.

“Helena and I announce with great joy that we have a baby Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher, a brother for Peter, Mary, Thomas, Anselm and Alfred.” Mr Rees-Mogg said.

The other children’s full names are Alfred Wulfric Leyson Pius, Thomas Wentworth Somerset Dunstan, Peter Theodore Alphege, Anselm Charles Fitzwilliam and Mary Anne Charlotte Emma Rees-Mogg.

