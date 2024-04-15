British holidaymakers have been left fuming by a new £97 daily rule introduced in Spain, with many threatening to boycott the country as a result.

The new rule means tourists entering the country from outside of the Schengen zone, if requested by “competent authorities”, must “present proof of having sufficient financial means for the proposed stay, or of the ability to legally obtain such means.”

It states that the minimum amount required is 120 dollars per person per day – equivalent to around £97.

Those visiting the mainland, the Canary Islands or the Balearic Islands will have to have £97 in disposable cash on them for each day.

Millions of Brits travel to Spain and the islands on holiday every year, and many have voiced their anger about the cash rule, Birmingham Live reports.

Writing on social media, some suggested that British tourists should “boycott Spain” in protest.

One person said: “If the country would stand together and boycott Spain in favour of other Mediterranean countries, within three months they would be begging us to come back.

“17 million visitors is a lot of money to the Spanish economy.”

A second person wrote: “Stop going they’ll soon stop it. Simple. There’s bags of other places, Greece, Turkey, Malta, Italy you name it.”

A third commented: “Another Mediterranean country tried to move away from tourism. They forgot how much tourism contributed to the economy.”

Others suggested Spain’s £97 rule showed the nation is “desperate for our cash” and a “poor country.”

Spain is the 15th largest economy in the world, just behind Mexico, South Korea and Australia.

The rule will not apply to those travelling from countries within the European Union.

Related: British expats in disarray as Spain announces plans to scrap ‘golden visa’ scheme