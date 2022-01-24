Jack Monroe says the poor in Britain are being “priced out of food” on the back of the cost-of-living crisis.

Writing in the Guardian, the anti-poverty campaigner warned MPs that their voters are increasingly finding themselves “destitute, hungry, demoralised” as “suitcases of cheap plonk” get wheeled into Downing Street.

Last week the consumer price index (CPI) measure for inflation rose to 5.4 per cent in December, the highest level for nearly 30 years, and is expected to top 7 per cent by April.

Yet, as this thread points out, that only tells part of the picture.

Many lower-cost alternatives in supermarkets are being hiked in price or completely removed from shelves, leaving shoppers with no choice but to “level up” to products that come in smaller quantities and at larger prices.

As Munroe explained below on BBC Breakfast, a basic food shop has nearly doubled since she first started campaigning on the matter ten years ago.

But benefits and wages haven’t doubled in that time.

Watch the clip in full below:

Jack Monroe: A basic food shop has nearly doubled since 2012.. benefits & wages haven't doubled in that time.. so people are having to make decisions about missing meals in order to feed their children.. it's shocking to talk about this in 1 of the richest economies in the world pic.twitter.com/ya7dMOfeHS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 24, 2022

