An Israeli academic has described Israel’s operation in Gaza as a ‘textbook genocide’ in comments that appeared to have been endorsed by Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.

Commentary by Raz Segal, an Israeli associate professor of Holocaust and genocide studies, was described as “worth 13 minutes of anyone’s time” in a tweet by the former England international, which has been viewed eight million times.

Segal was interviewed by Guardian columnist Owen Jones to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

He described the conflict in the Middle East as ‘textbook genocide’ in the context of the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

“We have both the intent and dynamics of violence on the ground [in Gaza] and because the intent is expressed so explicitly and so directly [by Israel] in such unashamed ways and it’s continued to be expressed in this way then I do think that what we’re seeing in front of our eyes is a ‘textbook case’ of genocide”, he claimed.

“That now in the last six weeks have created, in the language of the convention, conditions calculated to bring about the destruction of the group [Palestinians].”

