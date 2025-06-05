Israel threatens to ‘act accordingly’ against the ship carrying 12 activists

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, actor Liam Cunningham, and 10 other activists set sail for Gaza last Sunday (June 1).

The Madleen, operated by the activist group Freedom Flotilla Coalition, departed from Catania, Italy, carrying aid for the people and children in Gaza.

According to LBC, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) Brigadier General said: “We have gained experience in recent years, and we will act accordingly.

“We are well prepared.”

The purpose of the mission is to help raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis and deliver aid to the people in need in Gaza, per The Mirror.

“We are doing this because, no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying. Because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity,” Thunberg said, fighting back tears during her speech before departure.

Thunberg goes on: “And, no matter how dangerous this mission is, it’s nowhere near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the live-streamed genocide.”

Israel continues to deny all genocide allegations.

As claimed by experts, Gaza is at serious risk of famine if Israel continues its blockade of Gaza.

In mid-May, Israel slightly eased its blockade after nearly three months of not allowing any aid into the area.

UN agencies and major aid groups maintain that the Israeli restrictions, the breakdown of law and order, and widespread looting make it exceedingly difficult to deliver aid to the roughly two million Palestinian people in need.

The young activist has always been very vocal concerning Israel’s war on Gaza, so seeing her board the ship doesn’t come as a surprise.

Joining her are the Game of Thrones actor, Liam Cunningham, and European parliamentarian Rima Hassan. The latter was denied entry to Israel earlier this year for her outspoken opposition to Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The Freedom Coalition’s last humanitarian sailing mission to Gaza wasn’t successful after two drones allegedly attacked the ship.

The activist group blamed Israel for the attack which damaged the ship ‘Conscience’ in early May.

This time around the journey is expected to take seven days, assuming there is no interference.

The other activists include Şuayb Ordu, Mark van Rennes, Omar Faiad, Pascal Maurieras, Reva Viard, Rima Hassan, Sergio Toribio, Thiago Ávila, Yanis Mhamdi, Yasemin Acar.