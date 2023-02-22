The Daily Express has run with news of supermarket food shortages on its front page today.

Pictures of empty shelves have flooded social media this week as farmers warn of a post-Brexit food crisis.

Campaign group Save British Food issued a chilling warning after scores of supermarkets were left without any fresh produce following an uprecedented weather event in North Africa.

Liz Webster, chair of the organisation, slammed ‘Brexit red tape’ for creating major supply chain issues. She has stated that tomatoes, cucumbers and potatoes will be hard to come by in the months ahead, due to the UK’s new relationship with the EU.

“Things are about to get a lot worse for food supply in Britain. It’s tomatoes, cucumbers, and potatoes are likely to be next. Next few months are when our food stocks are empty, and we rely on imports. EU countries don’t want to export to us, due to Brexit red tape”, she said.

The front page teed up perhaps the best Brexit before/ after of all time.

In 2016, the Daily Express quoted experts who said food prices will tumble after Brexit.

A detailed paper slammed the way agricultural productivity is “being constrained by the sheer volume and intrusiveness of regulations” under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.

It said quitting the EU would also make it easier for Britain to buy food from all around the world and bring down our prices more.

