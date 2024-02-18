Alright for some, isn’t it? Popular adventurer and TV host Bear Grylls has admitted that his Irish passport has been something of a lifesaver in the years after Brexit, telling The Irish Times that he is ‘so grateful’ for having an Eire connection.

Bear Grylls boasts about Irish passport ‘saving the day’ after Brexit

Unlike the UK, Ireland remains in the EU, with very little appetite in the country to leave the trading bloc. Britain’s foray into the unknown has done little to convince others to follow. Mr. Grylls obtained his Irish passport in January 2020.

Four years down the line, it’s clearly something that has made his life easier ranging from his travelling endeavours to his work commitments. It’s not just about the convenience, however – Bear Grylls says he is ‘proud’ to be a citizen of the Emerald Isle:

“I’m a very proud Irish citizen, and I’m very grateful for the [Irish] connection. Since the Brexit vote, it has saved the day for me, to be honest. Ireland is just such a beautiful part of the world, as everyone from here would tell you.” | Bear Grylls

Vote Remain campaigner saddened that UK ‘quit’ the EU

His position comes as no surprise. Though he’s the son of a former Conservative MP, Grylls actually campaigned for Vote Remain in 2016. He staunchly believes that the UK ‘retreated from Europe’, when it would have been better served trying to force change from within.

“At such a time for the UK to retreat, run and cut ourselves loose from Europe, when there are so many challenges on our doorstep, to me just doesn’t feel either courageous or kind.”

“Europe has many flaws, but I believe the way to help resolve many of those tough issues is from within. I have never been a good quitter and I am so proud of the UK and our values. This is why I wanted us to stay together and Remain in Europe.” | Bear Grylls