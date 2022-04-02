Traffic in Dover is at a standstill as Operation Brock continues to cause travel chaos, reports Kent Live.
The A2 Jubilee Way is closed coast-bound as lorries wait for ferry services, which are severely disrupted.
Heavy traffic in Dover after A2 Jubilee Way closed due to Operation Brock as lorries wait for disrupted ferry service.
It comes after huge delays yesterday, when traffic stretched for miles on the M2 and M20.
A Department for Transport spokesman said: “We are aware of queues at Dover, and the Kent Resilience Forum and local partners are working to minimise any disruption by deploying temporary traffic-management measures as standard.”
Barry Sheerman tweeted: “Chaos at Dover but no sign of Michael Gove or any other Government minister!”
On Social media, there were a flurry of pics uploaded to illustrate the traffic chaos.
