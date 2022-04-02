Traffic in Dover is at a standstill as Operation Brock continues to cause travel chaos, reports Kent Live.

The A2 Jubilee Way is closed coast-bound as lorries wait for ferry services, which are severely disrupted.

Heavy traffic in Dover after A2 Jubilee Way closed due to Operation Brock as lorries wait for disrupted ferry service.

It comes after huge delays yesterday, when traffic stretched for miles on the M2 and M20.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “We are aware of queues at Dover, and the Kent Resilience Forum and local partners are working to minimise any disruption by deploying temporary traffic-management measures as standard.”

Barry Sheerman tweeted: “Chaos at Dover but no sign of Michael Gove or any other Government minister!”

Chaos at Dover but no sign of Michael Gove or any other Government minister! @BBCr4today — Barry Sheerman MP (@BarrySheerman) April 2, 2022

On Social media, there were a flurry of pics uploaded to illustrate the traffic chaos.

1.

#BBCBreakfast this is Dover this morning gridlocked yet again ! Residence can’t get to work/doctors/shopping !! Not to mention the poor lorry drivers ! Why is this still happening !!! pic.twitter.com/jkoZ5u2f1V — Jackie cooper (@Jackiec98336167) April 2, 2022

2.

@PTravelnews @dfds_uk 1 tweet today? Seriously? Not only has it taken us 7hrs to get to Dover, we have been in the ferry queue for 3…and still waiting. We haven’t seen 1 person with an update. This is not ok guys. #teslaslowtrip pic.twitter.com/A5J0kC3TNU — The Good/The Bad & The Frunky (@FrunkyTimes) April 1, 2022

3.

Dodging the lines of trucks around Dover yesterday. pic.twitter.com/JDQlnPmKT7 — J. John Foyle (@JJohnFoyle) April 2, 2022

4.

The Folkestone road is single lane. Well done to the two lorries who have decided to drive on the wrong side of the road 👏👏👏 it’s already mayhem @KentPoliceDover @grantshapps sort it out. People in Dover are trapped in their houses pic.twitter.com/OmPB1ZKykd — Andy Q 💙 (@Andrewq1978) April 2, 2022

5.

Day 1 of the Easter getaway and parts of Kent are gridlocked.



Capacity at Port of Dover is down 1/3 as P&O can’t sail.



DFDS IS operating but one of its ships “Dover Seaways” hit the berth in Dunkirk in heavy storms last night and is out of service.



Things can only get better pic.twitter.com/cBmHZWxW5h — Joel Hills (@ITVJoel) April 1, 2022

6.

Operation TAP is full, Operation Brock is filling. 8 miles of queues on the A20, trucks have been queuing for 8 hours on the M20. A2 is blocked going into Dover. “It’s a mess,” a source close to things in Kent tells me. “But things are starting to move”. — Joel Hills (@ITVJoel) April 1, 2022

7.

A2 closed, Dover town gridlocked and the port is rammed once through border control. I only got here by knowing some back routes. pic.twitter.com/uJExqaZLIz — david dacosta ✡️ (@dovdacosta) April 2, 2022

8.

Been sat for two hours so far at the port entrance in Dover, such a mess. We have got a very long wait ahead of us. #POFerries #dfds #brexit #BrexitHasFailed #BrexitBritain pic.twitter.com/EzJxxzZctS — Mark Gostling (@markgosy) April 2, 2022

9.

Oops. Perhaps a useful reminder that there may not be long queues at Dover every day as a result of increased checks, but the possibility of them is much higher than before. https://t.co/kJ2U35D1VF — David Henig 🇺🇦 (@DavidHenigUK) April 1, 2022

10.

My journey to work from Dover to Folkestone. Could sure do with some kind of Brexit bonus right now. #fbpe #followbackfriday #GTTO pic.twitter.com/j08kuEjzxv — Sir Incognito Juanito (@conchwillow) April 1, 2022

Related: Lorries carrying aid to Ukraine stuck at Dover because of…. well, you guessed it