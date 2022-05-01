Citizens and trade unions in cities around Europe were taking to the streets on Sunday for May Day marches, and to send out protest messages to their governments, notably in France where the holiday to honour workers was being used as a rallying cry against newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron.

In Italy, after a two-year lull due to the pandemic, an outdoor mega-concert was set for Rome, with rallies and protests in cities across the country. Apart from work, peace was an underlying theme, with calls for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Demonstrators take part in the German Trade Union Confederation DGB May Day march in Dortmund (Bernd Thissen/dpa/AP)

Italy’s three main labour unions were focusing their main rally in the hilltop town of Assisi, a frequent destination for peace protests. This year’s slogan is “Working for peace”.

“It’s a May Day of social and civil commitment for peace and labour,” said Daniela Fumarola, head of Italy’s CISL union.

Worker deaths

Jon Trickett MP tweeted: “On May Day – international workers day – we remember that across the planet one person dies ever 12 seconds from work-related causes.”

We need a real transfer of power and wealth in our society.https://t.co/5kJGmLuXy0 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) April 30, 2022

Protests were planned far and wide in Europe, including in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, where students and others planned to rally in support of Ukraine as Communists, anarchists and anti-European Union groups held their own gatherings.

In France, the May Day rallies were intended to show Mr Macron the opposition he could face in his second five-year term and to power up against his centrists before June legislative elections. Opposition parties, notably the far left and far right, are looking to break his government’s majority.

Protesters march in a May Day demonstration in Marseille, southern France, (Daniel Cole/AP)

In a first, far-right leader Marine Le Pen was absent from her party’s traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the foot of a statue of Joan of Arc, replaced by the interim president of her National Rally party.

Ms Le Pen was defeated by Mr Macron in the run-off of the presidential election, and plans to campaign to keep her seat as a member of parliament.

“I’ve come to tell the French that the voting isn’t over. There is a third round, the legislative elections,” said protester Jordan Bardella, “and it would be unbelievable to leave full power to Emmanuel Macron.”

In recent years, May Day has continued to serve as an influential holiday. Over the past few years, people have used to day to protest anti-union discrimination in Free Trade Zones.



As shown, the red color continues to be a symbol of the movement just as it was in 1933. pic.twitter.com/6ADSJr4Q0n — The Sri Lankan History Project (@HistoryCeylon) May 1, 2022

#MayDay scenes from Istanbul: Police violently detain demonstrators as they try to reach central Taksim Square in defiance of a protest ban there.

In Turkey, May Day traditionally brings critics of the government out on the streets and regularly provokes police crackdowns. #1M22 https://t.co/Nq1Zy8bAoA — Julia Hahn (@juliahahntv) May 1, 2022

May Day protests in #Thailand 🇹🇭 #MAYDAYรวมพลังคนทํางาน Stop Exploiting Migrant Workers. WE ARE NOT ATM.



I stand firm with workers around the world & in #Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/phl7srVTLJ — Thinzar Shunlei Yi (@thinzashunleiyi) May 1, 2022

