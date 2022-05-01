The Angela Rayner ‘Basic Instict’ row has been taken up a notch again today.

This disgustingly misogynistic piece was written by Glen Owen, political editor of the Mail on Sunday. But subs, designers & editor David Dillon all thought it just fine to print shockingly, repulsively misogynistic trash about a senior political figure in 2022. Shame on you all. pic.twitter.com/IwaeAWTvTh — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) April 24, 2022

Firstly Dan Hodges wrote in the Mail that it Rayner herself who made the comments.

Then Glen Owen who wrote the original piece, opened another article where he discussed the abuse he received after the Mail on Sunday published the story.

But back to Hodges first, he writes:

According to one MP who was part of the group, ‘she said, “I like to do my Sharon Stone trick. I cross and uncross my legs and give him a flash of my ginger g******” [a vulgar and offensive colloquialism].’

As this story broke #growlergate began to trend, not the most wholesome hashtag we’ve ever seen.

Many people seem to think his article has left Rayner with egg on her face.

Now #growlergate is out in the open. I bet Lindsay Hoyle feels like a right pillock for demanding a meeting with the Daily Mail.



I do hope this was a one off and he's not going to turn out to be a narcissistic twat like Bercow. — News Addict (@addicted2newz) April 30, 2022

Others not so much:

Funny how all the unnamed MPs in Dan Hodges' Daily Shite story who supposedly heard Angla Rayner joke about distracting #BorisJohnson with her #gingergrowler remain unidentified-why? If the story is true, why not come forward? Unless of course it's not true…#Growlergate https://t.co/baJbJJOFre — Bruce Paley #IStandWithUkraine #FBPE 🎸🏴‍☠️ 🐄 (@ThatEvilLife) May 1, 2022

But wait, had the Mail published this Basic Instinct comparison back in Jan?

Your "news" paper made the comparison at least as early as the 7th Jan… pic.twitter.com/Dk94XGI3qA — Garry Manford (@ManfordGee) May 1, 2022

Here's what I don't get:



If AR herself boasted about this stuff, why not print that as the original story itself and have done? Why string it out?



After all, it plays into the same "brazen hussy" narrative – even if it's jokes AR allegedly made herself.



Something's not right. https://t.co/dkq3yotxXQ — Max Preston (@MaxSkyNews) May 1, 2022

Glen Owen

As we return to the journalist who broke the story. He wrote an article titled: “Monstered by Angela Rayner’s online trolls: Mail On Sunday Political Editor GLEN OWEN recounts his week of vile abuse at the hands of the Left’s Twitter warriors.”

Here is a small slice of his tale.

By late morning, I was trending. A byline picture taken nearly two decades ago became the focus of the cyber-Colosseum; one charmer likened the dimple on my chin to a ‘cat’s a***hole’, while Labour MP Diane Abbott said it was ‘interesting’ that I felt entitled ‘to judge female MPs by their looks’ – something I hadn’t done.

Other messages were more serious. One post detected a ‘strong rapist energy’ coming from me, while another went to the opposite extreme by suggesting that I was an ‘incel’ – an involuntary celibate. I also apparently had ‘one of those Tory faces that you wouldn’t ever get tired of dropping an anvil on’.

Reactions

There was not a great deal of sympathy for Owen and people waded in, again, with comments about him:

1.

Unreal tabloid. The real victim is Glen Owen. pic.twitter.com/paEeTXke4T — Miles🇺🇦 (@b0n0myt1res) May 1, 2022

2.

Advice for Glen Owen: man up, you woke snowflake. https://t.co/MFlrs9ISV5 — Daniel Emerson (@DoktorFuttocks) May 1, 2022

3.

Absolutely off the scale hypocrisy from the Mail which has as its modus operandi the whipping up of hatred against those who have the temerity to hold a different point of view. pic.twitter.com/GLvSadK5yv — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) May 1, 2022

4.

What a sewer 'Viscount' Rothermere is making of our country. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) May 1, 2022

5.

Glen needs to understand the meaning of consequences — Ros Hutchinson (@ros_hutchinson) May 1, 2022

6.

They are panicking, publicly panicking. The Mail has not read the room, they have done the opposite and it is rightly blowing up in their faces. — DJMT (@DJT1Million) May 1, 2022

7.

If it is true that the @MailOnline's Glen Owen has been abused online (I reserve the right to be sceptical given the Mail's record with facts) then that is totally unacceptable & we can expect the Mail Group to stop stoking such hatred against others. They are the worst offenders — alienfromzog 💙 (@alienfromzog) May 1, 2022

8.

@DailyMailUK Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind. — Julian O'Donovan (@JulianOD) May 1, 2022

9.

They all love freedom of speech until someone with an opposite view exerts it. — Mark Wilson (@MarkWil54888278) May 1, 2022

10.

Glen Owen does not have a Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/RxF8IDGOGJ — Keir Shiels (@keirshiels) May 1, 2022

