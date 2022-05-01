The Angela Rayner ‘Basic Instict’ row has been taken up a notch again today.
If you missed it, here you go.
Firstly Dan Hodges wrote in the Mail that it Rayner herself who made the comments.
Then Glen Owen who wrote the original piece, opened another article where he discussed the abuse he received after the Mail on Sunday published the story.
But back to Hodges first, he writes:
According to one MP who was part of the group, ‘she said, “I like to do my Sharon Stone trick. I cross and uncross my legs and give him a flash of my ginger g******” [a vulgar and offensive colloquialism].’
As this story broke #growlergate began to trend, not the most wholesome hashtag we’ve ever seen.
Many people seem to think his article has left Rayner with egg on her face.
Others not so much:
But wait, had the Mail published this Basic Instinct comparison back in Jan?
Glen Owen
As we return to the journalist who broke the story. He wrote an article titled: “Monstered by Angela Rayner’s online trolls: Mail On Sunday Political Editor GLEN OWEN recounts his week of vile abuse at the hands of the Left’s Twitter warriors.”
Here is a small slice of his tale.
By late morning, I was trending. A byline picture taken nearly two decades ago became the focus of the cyber-Colosseum; one charmer likened the dimple on my chin to a ‘cat’s a***hole’, while Labour MP Diane Abbott said it was ‘interesting’ that I felt entitled ‘to judge female MPs by their looks’ – something I hadn’t done.
Other messages were more serious. One post detected a ‘strong rapist energy’ coming from me, while another went to the opposite extreme by suggesting that I was an ‘incel’ – an involuntary celibate. I also apparently had ‘one of those Tory faces that you wouldn’t ever get tired of dropping an anvil on’.
Reactions
There was not a great deal of sympathy for Owen and people waded in, again, with comments about him:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Related: Tory Minister furious about Lib/Lab pact is owned over and over again