The Labour Party has dismissed offers to open post-Brexit talks which could allow young Britons easier access to study, work and live in the EU.

It was announced this week that the European Commission wants to open bloc-wide talks with the UK Government on a youth mobility agreement.

In a statement on Thursday, the Commission said it would ask EU Council member states permission to negotiate with the UK on the matter.

It suggested Britain had shown interest in agreements with individual European nations and appeared to criticise this, as it insisted an EU-wide approach was preferable.

The timing of the announcement has raised eyebrows in Westminster, which could be seen as a signal to a potential incoming Labour government, but the party said it had “no plans for a youth mobility scheme”.

A Labour spokesperson said: “This is a proposal from the EU Commission to EU member states, not to the UK. It has come about because the UK Government is reportedly approaching other European countries to try to establish mobility arrangements.

“Labour has no plans for a youth mobility scheme. We have already suggested some tangible ways that we would look to improve the relationship and deliver for British businesses and consumers, including seeking a veterinary agreement to tackle trade barriers, mutual recognition of professional qualifications and improved touring opportunities for artists.

“A Labour government would seek to improve the UK’s working relationship with the EU within our red lines – no return to the single market, customs union or free movement.”

The response has been blasted on social media, with Jonathan Portes describing it as “absurd and arrogant”.

Absurd/ignorant response from Labour, given we already have broadly similiar youth mobility deals with 10 countries and the government is trying to negotiate them with individual EU Member States https://t.co/6sbOdlWpuC — Jonathan Portes (@jdportes) April 19, 2024

