A new rail service dubbed the ‘easyJet of trains’ is set to launch in Europe, offering fares as low as £8.

Low-cost operator GoVolta plans to connect Amsterdam and Berlin by September 2025, with more routes on the continent to follow.

They say at least 110 tickets on every service will be priced at under £8, which is significantly cheaper than other rail operators running the six hour route and airlines such as easJet, which offer tickets for around £59.

Travellers can expect daily services between the two cities, with morning departures and later afternoon arrivals.

The journey will take eight hours, which is slightly longer than trips offered by German rail operator, Deutsche Bahn.

But the extra time allow GoVolta to offer bargain basement prices on all its services which the founders of the rail company, Hessel Winkelman and Maarten Bastian, have likened to being like ‘easyJet of the rails’.

In addition to the Amsterdam and Berlin connection, GoVolta plans to expand its services to other cities, including Copenhagen, Basel and Paris.

No date has been set yet but it is expected to be after the launch of the new service in September.

