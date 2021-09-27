The Government has “no plans at the moment” to use the Army to drive petrol tankers amid continuing shortages at filling stations, the environment secretary has said.

George Eustice said there was not a shortage of fuel and called on motorists to stop “panic buying” petrol and return to their normal pattern of purchasing.

His comments come amid reports Boris Johnson was considering sending in troops to deliver fuel to petrol stations following days of long queues at the pumps.

Grant Shapps said the queues and closures at fuel stations were a “manufactured situation” created by the Road Haulage Association (RHA) leaking comments from BP bosses about supply concerns.

The Government announced a temporary visa scheme that will see 5,000 HGV drivers and 5,500 poultry workers brought in on three-month contracts to keep supermarket shelves stocked with turkeys and tackle fuel delivery difficulties.

So who or what is to blame? Could it be Brexit?

Iain Duncan Smith

Well, one person who is willing to go down with his ship is Iain Duncan Smith.

He wrote in an article in the Telegraph that: “Some broadcasters and journalists have lazily labelled this as a Brexit problem without looking any further, yet this is simply untrue.

“This is a European-wide issue and the culprit is coronavirus. The origins of this chronic shortage lie in the long-term implications of locking down so completely.

“What we now see are the aftershocks of lockdown decision-making beginning to buffet us. There has clearly been little forward-thinking or planning.

“The Confederation of British Industry, which quickly blamed Brexit for the current shortages, instead should recognise that industry leaders themselves must shoulder a significant measure of blame.”

Don’t blame Brexit for driver shortages – our brainless bureaucracy is the real culprit. Covid exposed just how sluggish our institutions can be, and now we are paying the price. https://t.co/1AVOeqcxlJ — Iain Duncan Smith MP (@MPIainDS) September 26, 2021

His fellow backbencher Peter Bone said: “I don’t buy the idea that this has got anything to do with Brexit. Certainly, Covid has played a part.”

Reactions

But not everyone was willing to accept his conclusions.

Here’s what the social media folk made of it:

1.

As long as Iain Duncan Smith is treated as an authority on anything except dishonest CV’s & fake testimonials, the country will continue to punch itself in the face on a daily basis. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 27, 2021

2.

My "Don't Blame Brexit For Driver Shortages" Ian Duncan Smith quote banner headline in the Express has a lot of people asking questions answered by my headline. — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) September 27, 2021

3.

28 countries. 1 in chaos. The Quiet Man says it’s the virus done it. https://t.co/C9sZPEcltS — Tadgh Murphy (@TadghMurphy10) September 26, 2021

4.

so at least half the petrol stations in the country are out of petrol, the army’s being sent in to deploy fuel, but it’s not a crisis of the government’s own making pic.twitter.com/EIWFOPLK9k — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 26, 2021

5.

Iain Duncan Smith is claiming that the current shitshow is nothing to do with Brexit.



With similar logic, the young dog seems to be claiming that the big pile of shit on the kitchen floor is nothing to do with him. #BrexitHasFailed pic.twitter.com/wgL52OmaO6 — The PM of the UK is a LIAR #FBPE #FBPPR (@EdBish18) September 27, 2021

6.

I see the people are letting Brexit down and Iain Duncan Smith is jolly cross with them. — Captain Haddock (@JXB101) September 27, 2021

7.

"The idea that somehow the British people were misinformed about Brexit is absolute nonsense" ~ Iain Duncan Smith pic.twitter.com/Eqr9wn2s4E — Followed by 100k+ Anti-Tories (@MarieAnnUK) September 27, 2021

8.

The Express is now one step from calling their mummy pic.twitter.com/ez6yIZ1d4G — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 27, 2021

9.

As the government issues visas for foreign drivers to try to address the issue, it’s a mystery what made the bureaucracy of foreign workers coming here easier… a mystery I tell you…🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/GIlokxnBgW — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) September 26, 2021

10.

They literally dismissed *all* the warnings and called it 'Project Fear'. https://t.co/rrQuJUDdIU — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 27, 2021

11

Which Iain Duncan Smith? The Iain Duncan Smith who dismissed warnings about food and energy shortages in Operation Yellowhammer as a “back-of-an-envelope job” and a “deliberate attempt” to present worse case scenarios as reasonable? That Iain Duncan Smith? ~AA https://t.co/w6NGvQABzj — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 27, 2021

.12.

This is desperate . It’s also so dishonourable . Own your mistakes . Make it right . Stop blaming everyone and everything else . — Sheron Wilkie 💙 #FBPE #StopTheCoup (@SheronWilkie) September 26, 2021

13.

According to the Brexiteers, the damage done by Brexit is the fault of anybody and everybody except those who peddled it. You might expect this from a 6 year-old, but from government? Zeus! — Ted Page #FBPE #FBPA #RejoinEU (@wild_ted) September 27, 2021

14.

You've been in power for 11 years & have had 5 years to prepare for Brexit – this is ALL on YOU #ToryIncompetence #ToryCorruption #ToryCriminalsUnfitToGovern #JohnsonOut pic.twitter.com/fWaum933u8 — Honey Pony💙🖤 ❤🇪🇺 ❤️🏉 (@honeypony222) September 27, 2021

Oh and this European HGV union boss had a few words to say…

"EU lorry drivers union says on #r4today “we will not go back to #England to help them get out of the shit they created themselves."https://t.co/12EtmPB6tz — meredydd barker (@meredyddbarker) September 27, 2021

