Andrew Neil clashed heads with Jacob Rees-Mogg as the pair debated windfall taxes for energy companies on his new Channel 4 show.

Last week it was announced Italy would tax the profits of energy companies at 25 per cent to help fund a support package for consumers and businesses that have been hard-hit by soaring energy costs.

The Italian government approved the measure late on Monday along with a €14 billion aid package that includes tax breaks for energy-intensive industries and payments of €200 to about 28 million Italians who have incomes of €35,000 and below.

Prime minister Mario Draghi said: “Today’s measures address the cost of living. Price inflation is dependent to a very large extent on energy prices, and this means that it is a temporary situation that must be faced with exceptional tools.”

Asked whether the UK would consider making similar moves Rees-Mogg said it is absurd to suggest we “model ourselves on the Italian economy.”

But Neil wasn’t having any of it, responding: “You don’t get away with cheap debating tricks like that.

“I went to a tougher campaigning school than you.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Andrew Neil tells Jacob Rees Mogg that he went to a better debating school



Watch it then RT it pic.twitter.com/gzEfQbMW0X — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) May 8, 2022

Related: ‘The authorities are lying’: Russian TV schedule page hacked on Victory Day