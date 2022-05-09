Andrew Neil clashed heads with Jacob Rees-Mogg as the pair debated windfall taxes for energy companies on his new Channel 4 show.
Last week it was announced Italy would tax the profits of energy companies at 25 per cent to help fund a support package for consumers and businesses that have been hard-hit by soaring energy costs.
The Italian government approved the measure late on Monday along with a €14 billion aid package that includes tax breaks for energy-intensive industries and payments of €200 to about 28 million Italians who have incomes of €35,000 and below.
Prime minister Mario Draghi said: “Today’s measures address the cost of living. Price inflation is dependent to a very large extent on energy prices, and this means that it is a temporary situation that must be faced with exceptional tools.”
Asked whether the UK would consider making similar moves Rees-Mogg said it is absurd to suggest we “model ourselves on the Italian economy.”
But Neil wasn’t having any of it, responding: “You don’t get away with cheap debating tricks like that.
“I went to a tougher campaigning school than you.”
Watch the clip in full below:
