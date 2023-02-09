Neil Oliver got a dressing down by an NHS GP during a debate on the Covid-19 vaccine.

The controversial presenter, who was recently criticised by the UK’s leading Jewish organisation for spreading ideas linked to antisemitism, went toe-to-toe with Dr David Lloyd on his show this week, and it didn’t go well.

Oliver suggested people are dying of “unknown causes” in hospitals, surmising that it could be the vaccines that were rolled out during the pandemic.

But Dr Lloyd pushed back, saying: “I think you’re completely wrong there, the mRNA vaccines are phenomenally safe and have the most fantastic potential.”

Oliver responded by saying the vaccines were “unquestionably” causing deaths, to which Dr Lloyd said:

“The health benefit ratio of using vaccines in Covid is overwhelmingly favourable”, before questioning Oliver’s use of “unquestionable”.

Watch the exchange in full below:

This is absolutely brilliant. Neil Oliver up against a well informed individual who simply dismisses his selective, well rehearsed conspiratorial garbage. You can seen Oliver's cognitive dissonance, quite literally rippling out from him. https://t.co/fiG1FMK1M0 — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 7, 2023

