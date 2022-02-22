Britain will hit five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals with sanctions, Boris Johnson announced under a “first barrage” of punitive measures ahead of a feared full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But

The Prime Minister described on Tuesday the troops being sent by Vladimir Putin into the Donbas region under the guise of being “peacekeepers” as a “renewed invasion” of Ukraine.

He said the Russian President is “establishing the pretext for a full-scale offensive” as he warned this could include the capture of the capitol Kyiv by the nearly 200,000 troops amassed on Ukraine’s borders.

Mr Johnson told the Commons immediate sanctions would be deployed against the Russian banks Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank, as well as three “very high net wealth individuals”.

“Any assets they hold in the UK will be frozen, the individuals concerned will be banned from travelling here and we will prohibit all UK individuals and entities from having any dealings with them,” he told MPs.

“This the first tranche, the first barrage, of what we are prepared to do and we hold further sanctions at readiness to be deployed.”

Will Russia invade the rest of Ukraine?

Only one man knows the answer to that question: Vladimir Putin. He isn’t exactly an open book.

He has made it clear he does not accept Ukraine’s right to independence and considers its land to be part of Russia’s imperial birthright.

Memes

Well will these sanctions be enough to stop Putin in his tracks? I’d say it’s doubtful.

So are we facing WW3? Nobody wants it but it is a possibility.

Please don’t panic, look at these memes, then maybe have a stiff drink. That’s what I’m doing!

“Are you going to step up and fight for your country in World War 3?”



pic.twitter.com/trrADSGXKx — Pete Marsden (@PeteMarsden_) February 12, 2022

Me in World War 3 pic.twitter.com/T27FIZHnTA — David Grimmett (@TheDGrimmett) February 10, 2022

Me in the world war 3 trenches doing my daily wordle pic.twitter.com/yoqV3dx5zs — Adz (@adnannhussainn) February 22, 2022

Me: sat on my arse laughing at World War 3 memes.



The British Army: pic.twitter.com/LfYTL4g7wk — Damo (@Popcoin95) February 21, 2022

Boris tryna draft me for World War 3 pic.twitter.com/JBiiBItCqZ — Bilal🃏 (@BilzZ22) February 21, 2022

When you're laughing at these world war 3 memes and then you realise you're a healthy 20-25 year old male living in Europe#Ukraine putin nato #UkraineRussiaCrisis#WorldWarIII pic.twitter.com/Pp0SJQoPOW — rus (@laboratorybaby) February 22, 2022

kendall jenner off to get 24 cans of pepsi to halt world war 3 pic.twitter.com/Yvc93mKl3k — pushin 🅿️ (@pigey) February 21, 2022

Me showing my birth certificate to the government when they try to draft me for World War 3 pic.twitter.com/CSWJNLW7JM — RedLightning ⚡ ᅠ (@RedLightning420) February 21, 2022

me doing my military duties after being drafted to fight in world war 3 pic.twitter.com/RsBpR9tNii — M (@SaintMatt7) February 21, 2022

The only man who can stop Russia from invading Ukraine #WorldWarIII pic.twitter.com/lGUvvWyZjL — Wreck-It-Ralf's Tricky Reds (@Unloaded_1) February 22, 2022

Boris turning up and saying we’re off to fight in Ukraine #WorldWarIII pic.twitter.com/c5YNr9M0Fg — Joe Bramley (@joe_bramley123) February 22, 2022

If Putin and Biden want to start World War 3 why don't they just duke it out in the Bering Strait and keep everyone else out of it?#WWIII#WorldWar3#WorldWarIII #WorldWarThree pic.twitter.com/woT0aJqZ1C — Zekey's Mom (@Zekeys_Mom) February 21, 2022

ronnie pickering when he turns up at the russian border #WorldWarIII pic.twitter.com/qJO2cz47WZ — dan (@lfcdaniell) February 22, 2022

Me and the boys completing Wordle no.546 on the frontlines #WorldWarIII pic.twitter.com/pB2zgR8qL0 — AG (@tangangaweireld) February 22, 2022

