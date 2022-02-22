Top civil servants should not put out messages of support for campaigns such as Black Lives Matter, Government Efficiency Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

In his fortnightly Moggcast for the ConservativeHome website, he said the permanent secretaries who run Whitehall departments must be “completely apolitical”.

Mr Rees-Mogg was asked about the former permanent secretaries at defence and education – Sir Stephen Lovegrove (now the national security adviser) and Jonathan Slater – who were criticised for putting out messages with the Black Lives Matter hashtag.

He replied: “Permanent secretaries should be completely apolitical. They can remember state events, they can remember Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday and the Queen’s Jubilee.”

Mr Rees-Mogg said he believed officials should be allowed to include their preferred personal pronouns on emails if they wanted to, although they should never be required to do so.

“It is not something I choose to do personally. I am a great believer in freedom of choice for people to decide what they want to do,” he said.

“If you want to put at the bottom you should be addressed as ‘your excellency’ in normal circumstances, that is up to you.

“I wouldn’t choose to do it myself and I certainly wouldn’t enforce it on people and I wouldn’t expect them to do so.”

Reactions

1.

Bugger off, Rees-Mogg, you elitist old turd. Why should civil servants be able to honour the `Queen's` Jubilee, a symbol of conservatism and arguably authoritarianism, but not a movement standing up against racism?https://t.co/PXHIP6yLVf — Ben O'Driscoll (@BenODriscoll5) February 22, 2022

2.

Predictable. Top Civil servants should be apolitical and teachers should be apolitical too and both should avoid supporting BLM. Say Goodbye to freedom of speech in the sunlit uplands. https://t.co/knqEDaEMLT — Ian collins (@Iancoll94354676) February 22, 2022

3.

.@Jacob_Rees_Mogg says senior civil servants should not endorse Black Lives Matter. Since when has racism been political? Any decent Christian abhors racism – and that says a lot about our Jake. https://t.co/neOMaMdrX4 — Bob Cywinski (@BobCywinski) February 22, 2022

4.

Wow. This statement from JRM is literally saying the Tories don't think black lives matter as much as white lives. — Angry Cow (formally sarcastic) (@pplmakemecrazy) February 22, 2022

5.

Thread (1/2)



Jacob Rees-Mogg believes that it is inappropriate for a civil servant to express the view that black lives matter…#JohnsonOut29https://t.co/wdjxmfsOB5 — Mark E Thomas #The99% #FBNHS (@MrMarkEThomas) February 22, 2022

6.

… it is however perfectly fine for him to express the view that rapid growth in foodbanks is rather uplifting.https://t.co/JTWvNJ5GXV — Mark E Thomas #The99% #FBNHS (@MrMarkEThomas) February 22, 2022

7.

Of course he does.https://t.co/bgYOSaLkfH — 40,000 hedgehogs working in synchrony (@buhr_bob) February 22, 2022

8.

Civil servants shouldn’t support black lives matter according to Jacob Rees-Mogg. In other words, civil servants should be pro-police brutality and pro racism. https://t.co/mxrCOQ6P7t — George Somers (@gwdsomers) February 22, 2022

9.

You think it's ok to misappropriate the term "woke" but it's not ok to say black lives matter ? The man with the monocle 🧐 gets it wrong again. What a surprise 😮 — FiSully 👀 (@FionaSu49990697) February 22, 2022

10.

A white person telling black person that BLM the group is the same as Black Lives Matter .. pic.twitter.com/4QkKqVRdYU — Carl elsby (@Carlelsby) February 22, 2022

11.

Firstly, the politicisation of the civil service seems to be standard Tory policy; so perhaps get your house in order before you start picking fights.



Secondly, BLM isn't a political stance, it's a fact. So unless you're pushing the agenda that Black lives don't matter, shush. — Lloyd Willis (@lloydwillis) February 22, 2022

12.

Top civil servants should not show support for Black Lives Matter says Rees-Mogg



Mogg is a fraud and a liar. Nothing he says is of any merit. In fact if you assume the opposite of what he says you won’t be far from the truth.

https://t.co/afP9H9SjsY — Michael (@therightarticle) February 22, 2022

