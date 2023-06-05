Holly Willoughby is being praised for her emotional statement about Phillip Schofield on ITV, with some viewers suggesting she should win a Bafta for it.

The 42-year-old returned to This Morning on Monday for the first time since Schofield left the show amid a fallout with her and as the fallout over revelations he had an affair with a younger colleague continue.

Holly said the scandal that has dominated headlines for the last two weeks had left her “shaken, troubled, let down and worried.”

Seated next to her temporary co-host Josie Gibson, Willoughby said: “Josie, thank you for being here. Right, deep breath.”

She continued: “Firstly, are you OK? I hope so. It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. And I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have – shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on, and full of questions.”

Some viewers thought it was quite a performance.

And the BAFTA for delivering insincerity goes to Holly Willoughby.#thismorning #HollyWilloughby pic.twitter.com/sWhNGKXk31 — Andrew Jazzie (@AndrewJazzie) June 5, 2023

Holly Willoughby gave an Oscar worthy performance.pic.twitter.com/P5NuXc3ihO — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 5, 2023

If all else fails, at least Holly Willoughby will have her impeccable acting skills to fall back on. pic.twitter.com/eCi8HOf8c9 — ︎Ant (@_ant96) June 5, 2023

No one:



Holly Willoughby in her dressing room getting ready for the performance of a lifetime pic.twitter.com/Sy0nuk42eW — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) June 5, 2023

Although one person thought the speech, delivered in an “angelic white frock” was a “Mortal Kombat fatality move on ol’ Phil”.

But, as Schofield has admitted, he ruined his TV career all by himself by doing “something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently”.

Today on #ThisMorning Holly Willoughby, in her angelic white frock, is all smiles as she delivers a Mortal Kombat fatality move on ol' Phil. pic.twitter.com/QDYIMRRCYz — Rudy (@theneonrequiem) June 5, 2023

