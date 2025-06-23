Netflix has just added Barbarian to its service, the brilliant 2022 horror thriller from writer-director Zach Cregger (the soon-to-be-released Weapons).

The film begins with Tess (Georgina Campbell, Bird Box Barcelona) checking into an Airbnb in Detroit the evening before a job interview, only to find it’s been double-booked.

Hitting it off with the other renter, Keith (Bill Skarsgård, IT), he suggests they both share the space.

A string of strange occurrences, however, leads Tess to doubt whether Keith is as kind as he seems.

To reveal any more would do readers a disservice because Barbarian’s terrifically twisty, unpredictable and dark plot is the main reason to seek out the movie.

And if you need anymore convincing, it’s got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 92%.

On top of this, though, the film boasts great performances (including from Dodgeball’s Justin Long), a string of absolutely nerve-shreddingly tense sequences and moments of laugh-out-loud black comedy.

Plus, with Cregger’s very ambitious-sounding follow-up Weapons out in cinemas on 8 August, what better time to check out his breakthrough movie?

Doing for vacation rentals what Jaws did for the sea, Barbarian is streaming on Netflix in the UK, Ireland and the US right now.