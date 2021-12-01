Do you like wearing a mask? Well, if it keeps people alive then yes, is the response of most people.

And now it’s winter it keeps the old lower face area a bit warmer, so double bubble!

Anyway, there are also a lot of people who believe that wearing a mask is a sign of an authoritarian country trying to control you.

It isn’t just civilians who think this. Some of our elected representatives think the same.

So-called Brexit hardman Steve Baker was amongst 19 Tory who voted against new mask regulations.

Conservative MPs here still refusing to wear masks, during a debate on forcing the public to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/fYRlXqoXeD — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 30, 2021

“This is a fundamental choice between heading towards heaven and heading towards hell”, he told the House.

“If we continue to react to these fears and uncertainties by taking the authoritarian course… then we are embarked on that downward course.”

"This is a fundamental choice between heading towards heaven and heading towards hell"



Tory MP Steve Baker says "if we continue to react to these fears and uncertainties by taking the authoritarian course… then we are embarked on that downward course"https://t.co/Kw4Wh25RQ0 pic.twitter.com/Wl0vgrn1hG — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 30, 2021

It comes as Boris Johnson insisted he had already put in place a package of “balanced and proportionate measures” in response to the threat posed by the new variant as cases of Omicron reached 22 in the UK.

The mandatory wearing of face coverings in shops and on public transport came into force in England on Tuesday, along with tighter testing requirements for international travel and the return of self-isolation for contacts of confirmed Omicron cases, even if they have been fully vaccinated.

Reactions

There were a lot of people who thought this religious fervour was simply too much, from a bunch of MPs who have already said some ridiculous things about mask-wearing and the pandemic.

Here are some of the most heavenly responses…

1.

Just put a mask on, you massive fanny. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) November 30, 2021

2.

From the arsehole that brought you 'SunlitUplands' and other such shit — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) November 30, 2021

3.

I have an existential crisis like this when Netfilx asks me "are you still watching?" after too much binge watching – for Steve, it's masks https://t.co/Q968358wNk — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) November 30, 2021

4.

According to this highly religious man, concern for others equates with the path to Hell.



…and irresponsibility equates with the blissful liberations of Heaven, obviously. https://t.co/CesAsf5vMv — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 30, 2021

5.

Neither exist pal, but see you in hell https://t.co/ynBUzY104n — 🎅🏼🎅🏼• Santa Paws 🐾 •𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗔• (@agirlcalledlina) November 30, 2021

6.

Steve Baker MP is on another planet. The 'path to hell' is watching a relative die in ICU of Covid, not having to wear a paper mask. #Covid19UK — Simon Pickering (@healdsgreen) November 30, 2021

7.

I am grateful Alexander Fleming opted for penicillin, not 'hope'. I am grateful that science is built on facts, not fatuous waffle — Dr Karen 🕷Schafheutle🇪🇺🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@KSchafheutle) November 30, 2021

8.

Don’t want to get all popey, but the difference between heaven and hell is not whether you’re required to wear a mask in Waitrose https://t.co/emUho1nVtL — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 30, 2021

9.

Love Steve Baker's note perfect spoof of one of those crazy, earnest, freemen of the land Facebook memes… oh wait he's being serious? https://t.co/bX1sHCbo99 — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 30, 2021

10.

MPs approve new coronavirus regulations by 434 to 23. Focus on that, remember that the nutjobs, the antivaxxers, the mask fearers, the right wingers that want to harm us are the very small minority. — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) November 30, 2021

11.

If Steve Baker wants to know what hell looks like he should do a shift in an acute ICU ward during a Covid surge. https://t.co/3qGto7J6Lq — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) November 30, 2021

13.

Redemption, salvation, hope – three concepts synonymous with the Tory party that will be abandoned if Steve has to wear a mask in High Wycombe Asda. https://t.co/DYqD70h3Ih — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) November 30, 2021

14.

"I stare into the night and it is darkness; as if the moon & stars recoil in horror from the abyssal nightmare of our suffering, drawing closed a shutter of blackest clouds and trapping us in an ebon void where no dreams can glimmer."



– Steve Baker MP when Netflix is a bit slow https://t.co/H8S8kU7jAu — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) November 30, 2021

15 & 16

I just don’t get this agitation over masks. 145k dead – fine. Sewage in water – fine. Corruption with PPE contracts – fine. Lying PM – fine. Remove protest – fine. Part Time MP’s – fine. 1/2 — AJP (@UniversalEvent) November 30, 2021

Wear a mask – put a cloth 7” x 3.5” across my nose & mouth to potentially save a life – I feel oppressed. Good job they weren’t around in 1939 – they’d never have shut a curtain 2/2 — AJP (@UniversalEvent) November 30, 2021

17.

Steve Baker is a practicing Christian, so should believe that our future is in Heaven, but if we don't wear masks, it will come sooner than expected for some people… — Shropshire Green Man (@WhittallClive) November 30, 2021

18.

Honest to god, have you ever seen a bigger bunch of adult BABIES than anti-mask, anti-vaxxers??? https://t.co/0K3ZbJo9Ya — FarFig (@PooPooDooDoo15) December 1, 2021

Related: Remember, remember, this disastrous November