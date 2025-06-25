Left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani has stunned former governor Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayoral primary.

Cuomo conceded the race to state assemblyman Mamdani overnight in a remarkable political upset.

Speaking to his supporters, Cuomo – who resigned from office in 2021 amid a sexual harassment scandal – said: “Tonight is his [Mamdani’s] night.”

The primary victory is an incredible achievement from the left-wing Mamdani, who had been a rank outsider in the race just a few weeks ago.

But his progressive campaign – promising to freeze rent and make buses free citywide – gathered huge momentum, and after 93% of votes had been counted in the primary’s first round, Mamdani had 43.5% of the vote, compared to Cuomo’s 36.4%.

In a speech to supporters, the 33-year-old said: “Tonight, we made history.”

In a post on X, he wrote: “In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honored to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City.”

In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done.



My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it.



I am honored to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City. pic.twitter.com/AgW0Z30xw1 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 25, 2025

His win could be a sign that Democrat supporters are prepared to shift further to the left in response to Donald Trump’s presidency, whilst it is also a massive blow to the party’s establishment.

Cuomo had been backed by centrist figures such as Bill Clinton, but Mamdani rode a wave of grassroots support with his progressive platform, particularly among young people in New York City.

One of those to congratulate him was Bernie Sanders, who praised the socialist for taking on the “political, economic and media establishment.”

Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani and his thousands of grassroots supporters for their extraordinary campaign. You took on the political, economic and media Establishment- and you beat them. Now it’s on to victory in the general election. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 25, 2025

In liberal New York, Mamdani will now be heavy favourite to become city mayor in the election in November.