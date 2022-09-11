On Friday motor mouth TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson tweeted: “Twitter is a handy and constant reminder that socialists are disgusting people.”

The post attracted criticism from many people online who thought the comment was unfair, especially due to his own past misdemeanors.

One of the people who slammed Clarkson was Harry Potter actor Sean Biggerstaff.

“Shut the f*** up you rancid old thug,” wrote Biggerstaff in response to Clarkson’s post.

Punch

Many people remembered when Jeremy gave Top Gear producer Oisin Tymon a bloody lip in a bust-up.

The presenter’s contract was not renewed by the BBC and his co-hosts followed him to Amazon’s subscription streaming service.

Jeremy issued a formal apology in a deal to settle a racial discrimination and personal injury claim.

The assault was brought up earlier today by radio presenter Brendan O’Connor during an interview with Clarkson on RTE Radio in 2021 – which is the national broadcaster in Ireland.

O’Connor said: “There was an Irish connection to the reason you had to leave [Top Gear]. The producer you punched was Irish.”

The 51-year-old radio host continued: “I know it’s all gone through court and settlement and apology and everything. How do you reflect on that now?”

Following an awkward silence, Clarkson responded: “I don’t [reflect on it].” He then added: “We don’t talk about it, I don’t talk about it, that’s that.”

Reactions

Other people made their feelings felt about Clarkson’s comment:

1.

Twitter is a handy and constant reminder that Top Gear hosts are disgusting people.



…that’s how ridiculous your tweet is. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 10, 2022

2.

Says the guy who thinks it's okay to assault his co-workers ……but yeah socialists are bad people presumably because we don't recognise a society that tells us that people are special based on the families they are born to ?! https://t.co/eEiLXQikOJ — Siobhan (@NHSActivistRN) September 10, 2022

3.

If you want see the right wing's attitude to people who work for the BBC & their behaviour, remember that Harry Cole organised a petition, which was delivered by a man in a tank, demanding Clarkson's reinstatement after he punched a producer who hadn't got his dinner order right. https://t.co/k7YBT2mz9g — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) September 10, 2022

4.

Jeremy Clarkson is a handy and constant reminder that not all tools are useful. https://t.co/y5Wy434K4x — jansant (@Jansant) September 10, 2022

5.

Today this Socialist and another helped an old man in his 90's struggling to walk. Slowly we held him up and helped him to get home from shopping, he told us he had nobody looking after him so we contacted the social and arranged for help.

If that's disgusting then feck right off https://t.co/TcHxYwgu4A — JmRoyle #YNWA #BLM #GTTO #LFC (@MyArrse) September 10, 2022

6.

Because we care that children are going hungry? That some of us are washing in cold water? That our NHS has been destroyed? That numbers of deaths from hypothermia will sky-rocket this winter? If THAT makes me disgusting, I'm happy to be so https://t.co/HcA0XTKfeD — Lynnie B -Socialist #abolishthemonarchy #LFC #YNWA (@LynnBraben) September 10, 2022

7.

Says the man who was brukking staff up on set.



Of course you’d dislike socialism when you want to exploit people without backlash. https://t.co/wLjbchhQVM — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) September 10, 2022

8.

The amount of socialists I've seen smack someone right in the face because they couldn't get a hot meal is… well, it's zero, to be honest. https://t.co/FjXWktb0on — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) September 10, 2022

9.

Says the lad who assaulted someone because his dinner wasn’t warm enough. https://t.co/WTXztGb0hq — Tom Nolan (@ThomNolan) September 10, 2022

10.

Twitter is a handy and constant reminder how right-wing thugs, bullies and dimwits see themselves as superior to the rest of us. https://t.co/RYA9BJgx6T — Buddy Hell 🥤 (@buddy_hell) September 10, 2022

