Greta Thunberg is “inspiring” schools across the UK to shun many Christmas traditions in a bid to save the planet.

Headteachers across Britain have moved to ban non-biodegradable glitter and are trying to ditch Christmas crackers in order to make the festive period more eco-friendly.

One school asked pupils to not buy new Christmas jumpers and instead bring the ones they already have and swap them with classmates.

In another, the nativity play’s props and costumes are all reused or recycled.

‘Christmas can be a time of excess’

James Bowen, policy director for school leaders’ union NAHT, told GB News: “Young people are especially passionate about doing more to protect the environment and schools are responding to that.

“Figures like Greta Thunberg are inspiring to young people who see that they can make a difference and make their voices heard.

“Christmas can be a time of excess and it is more and more causing people to think about how that impact can be mitigated.

“We know that pupils are so much more aware of their environmental impact these days and at this time of year in particular it is they who are asking questions about how they can enjoy a more environmentally friendly Christmas.

“Whether it’s recyclable wrapping paper and Christmas cards, or the reduction of plastics in presents, many are thinking about how they can make a difference.”

COP26 climate summit drives youth revolution

The news come after the 18-year-old Swedish activist joined thousands of young people for a march in Glasgow, in the light of the COP26 climate summit.

Thunberg expressed disappointment after the conference, labelling it a “failure”, but she continued to inspire schoolkids after the march,

Now, one headteacher said her school has banned glitter and ran a festive jumper swap to decrease fast fashion’s negative impact on the planet.

Jane Prescott, head of Portsmouth High School and former president of the Girls’ Schools Association (GSA), said students’ interest in sustainability has been “gaining even greater momentum” and that both parents and girls have “really” liked the jumper swap idea.

“They’re quite environmentally conscious and they’re very into sustainability and they like the idea that something that isn’t worn out they can recycle and pass on to somebody else who can use it the following year,” Prescott told PA news agency.

She added: “What Greta has done I think is galvanise their opinions and make them realise that, yes, it is worth making a stand about.”

In October, Thunberg accused the UK government of spinning carbon emissions statistics to make it look like the country’s contribution to the climate crisis is lower than it is in reality.

In an article for The Guardian, the 18-year-old said world leaders have been guilty of decades of “blah, blah, blah” because of their lack of action on reducing emissions.

Related: Greta Thunberg: Ethical fast fashion is ‘almost always pure greenwashing’