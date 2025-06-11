Greta Thunberg has accused Western governments of ‘racism’ after she was deported from Israel.

It comes after Israel deported Thunberg from the country, after armed forces intercepted the Madleen yacht carrying her and 11 other activists trying to deliver aid to Gaza.

“Greta Thunberg just departed Israel on a flight to Sweden (via France),” the Israel Foreign Ministry said in a post on Tuesday (June 10).

Activist group Freedom Flotilla, which organised the trip, claimed that Israeli armed forces ‘unlawfully boarded’ their boat and that the group was ‘kidnapped by Israeli forces’.

Arriving in Paris on Tuesday, Thunberg was asked by a reporter why she “thinks so many governments around the world are ignoring what is happening in Gaza.”

Thunberg replied: “Because of racism, that’s the simple answer.”

She continued: “Racism and desperately trying to defend a destructive deadly system that systematically puts short-term economic profits and maximises geopolitical power over the wellbeing of humans and the planet.”

Thunberg went on to say it was “impossible” to “morally defend.”

Greta Thunberg, arriving back in Europe after her abduction by Israel in international waters, explains in 40 seconds why western governments are colluding in genocide: pic.twitter.com/IthsM2kVTl — Jonathan Cook (@Jonathan_K_Cook) June 10, 2025

In a statement earlier this week, Thunberg accused Israel of “an illegal act by kidnapping us on international waters and against our will and bringing us to Israel, keeping us in the bottom of the boat, not letting us getting out, and so on”.

However, she continued to say that their ‘kidnapping’ was not the real story, but the focus should be on the “genocide going on in Gaza and a systematic starvation following the siege and blockade”.

The Madleen departed Sicily last Sunday (June 1) carrying flour, rice, baby formula, and other basic supplies amid a humanitarian crisis.

It aimed to break the Israeli sea blockade and to deliver aid to the people of Gaza, raising awareness about the humanitarian crisis at hand.

Among other activists on board were Game of Thrones actor, Liam Cunningham, and European parliamentarian Rima Hassan. The latter was denied entry to Israel earlier this year for her outspoken opposition to Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Related: Krishnan Guru-Murthy praised for ‘exposing’ Israeli gov spokesperson