Social media users have reacted in the worst possible way after noticing that the Government is using the same font as Cards Against Humanity in its mailings.

The adult party game requires players to complete fill-in-the-blank statements using words or phrases typically deemed offensive or politically incorrect, printed on playing cards.

If you’ve never played the risqué card game then you’re missing out.

Basically, the rules are as follows. The black cards contain a sentence that’s loaded with innuendo and the white cards have some highly inappropriate answers.

The object of the game is to give the most depraved and hilarious answer possible, meaning the person with the most warped mind usually wins.

Actual answers given during our game of Cards Against Humanity 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EiP0cmU0tp — Tina Stoner ☮️ (@Tina_Stoner) December 28, 2014

The game has taken an unexpected twist of late after social media users noticed that government mailers used the same font.

Needless to say, the result is pretty atrocious!

