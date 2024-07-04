Deafness and hearing loss affects around 18 million people in the UK, which is one in three people who are deaf or have some degree of hearing loss. Many of these people are in the workforce, which can present challenges but also opportunities for both employees and employers. With some adjustments and mutual understanding, deaf employees can thrive and succeed alongside hearing colleagues.

For Employers: Making Adjustments to Support Deaf Employees

As an employer, you have a duty under the Equality Act 2010 to make reasonable adjustments to support disabled employees, including those with hearing loss. Failure to make reasonable adjustments constitutes discrimination. Here are some steps you can take:

Provide Hearing Assistance Technology

Induction loop systems, flashing fire alarms, and other assistive devices enable deaf employees to participate fully. Ensure this technology is installed and maintained. Providing personal amplification devices or funding them through Access to Work is also recommended. Stay on top of new and emerging technologies that could further assist deaf employees.

Offer Communication Support

Provide a British Sign Language interpreter for important meetings, training, and events if needed. Or use a speech-to-text reporter who types conversations. Note-takers are useful for informal meetings. These services can be arranged through Access to Work. For last minute or impromptu meetings, have video remote interpreting services available.

Make Meetings Accessible

Share agendas, minutes, and presentations ahead of meetings so deaf employees can prepare. Ensure one person speaks at a time during meetings and caption any audio-visual content. Allowing deaf employees to participate remotely via video call with captions can also improve access.

Review Workspaces

Consider acoustic treatment for rooms to reduce background noise and install visual fire alarms. Allow flexible seating so deaf employees can see speakers’ faces. Displays, screens, and instant messaging help facilitate communication. Ensure break rooms, canteens, and social spaces are also deaf-friendly.

Train Staff

Educate all employees on basic deaf awareness. Encourage facing the deaf employee when speaking, speaking clearly, rephrasing rather than repeating, and checking understanding. Share tips on best practice communication. Refresh and update training regularly. Make deaf awareness part of mandatory diversity training. Note that the Equality Act 2010 also protects deaf staff from harassment and victimisation. Failure to make reasonable adjustments constitutes discrimination and deaf employees can pursue claims against non-compliant employers.

Promote Inclusion

Facilitate relationships between deaf and hearing colleagues through social events and team-building activities. Discourage assumptions and bias. Celebrate achievements by deaf staff. Lead by example. Promote deaf role models and success stories internally. Make inclusion part of company values.

Monitor Progress

Regularly review how well adjustments and support are working. Seek feedback from deaf employees through surveys or meetings. Be ready to trial new approaches and technologies. Share success stories internally and externally.

Partner with Organisations

Work with organisations like Action Hearing Loss that provide training, resources, and advice on supporting deafness in the workplace. Stay updated on best practices. Sponsor or get involved in deaf initiatives.

For Employees: Succeeding at Work with Hearing Loss

If you have hearing loss, whether mild or significant, here are some strategies to help you thrive in the workplace:

Disclose Your Hearing Loss

Be open with your employer about your hearing condition. Discuss reasonable adjustments you may need under the Equality Act. Your employer has a legal duty to implement these. Be proactive and specific about what would help you.

Use Technology

Make full use of any amplification and hearing devices, communication technology, or computer software provided, such as text relay or live captioning. Familiarise yourself thoroughly. Request trial periods with new technologies that could assist you.

Request Adaptations

Ask for adjustments like amplified phones, video calls, or facing the speaker. Request captions for videos. Suggest improvements to minimise background noise. Be persistent if changes are not implemented.

Develop Strategies

Prepare for meetings by reading agendas, minutes, and presentations ahead of time. Summarise key points. Request that someone takes notes or provides captions. Position yourself to see speakers’ faces. Ask colleagues to email rather than call.

Educate Colleagues

Politely advise colleagues on helpful communication methods like facing you, speaking clearly, and rephrasing if needed. Share tips on the best ways to communicate with you. Repeat this regularly, answer questions, and address misunderstandings.

Join Employee Resource Groups

Connect with colleagues with hearing loss. Share experiences, seek advice, and feel understood. Amplify collective voice. Campaign internally for better deaf awareness and support.

Assert Your Rights

Stand up for your legal rights under the Equality Act if you feel unsupported. Speak to your employer, union representative or governing body if reasonable adjustments are not made. Be ready to file an official complaint if needed. Document any incidents of discrimination or failure to make adjustments. Get advice from organizations like Action Hearing Loss on asserting your rights. Consider reaching out to colleagues who can advocate on your behalf or provide evidence.

If your employer still does not comply after multiple attempts to resolve the issues, submit a claim to an employment tribunal for disability discrimination. But try to resolve problems internally first before pursuing legal action via a tribunal or solicitor.

Look After Your Wellbeing

Don’t struggle alone. Seek medical, emotional, and peer support. Manage stress and fatigue. Advocate for your own needs rather than over-exerting. Know your limits and value your contributions. Make use of employee assistance programs, counseling services, or mental health support provided by your employer. Don’t be afraid to take breaks when you need them.

With understanding and mutual effort, employers can support deaf individuals to achieve their full potential at work. At the same time, deaf employees can adopt strategies to maximise their career success. Small adjustments and an inclusive culture allow hearing and deaf colleagues to communicate effectively and work harmoniously together. There are always more ways to improve deaf awareness and inclusion in the workplace. Progress requires an ongoing commitment from both employers and employees.