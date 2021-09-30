The government has handed a contract to run a Brexit helpline for British businesses to a company in India.

According to reports in The Times A source told The Times last night that the contract had been awarded to Hinduja Global Solutions, an IT services management company that is listed in Mumbai and has operations in Britain.

Its biggest shareholder is the Hinduja Group, led by the billionaire brothers Gopi and Sri Hinduja.

The Department for International Trade is set to announce details of the hotline this week.

It is expected to help companies navigate a sea of new rules, including documentation and physical checks on goods, that are due to come into force next year.

From January 1st businesses will face full customs declarations and controls. Further trade hurdles will be phased in after that.

Export health certificates for animal food products will be introduced in July.

Importers also will have to provide documentation and be ready for physical checks of sanitary and phytosanitary products such as meat, cheese and eggs from July.

New safety and security declarations on imports will be required.

So much for cutting red tape!

