











Recruitment is underway for a director of the Government’s Brexit Opportunities Unit, sparking a hilarious reaction on social media.

Lord Frost, at the request of the Prime Minister, is leading the work to make the most of the economic and political opportunities of Brexit.

A new Brexit Opportunities Unit has been established to support him in this work.

It will play a crucial role in setting the strategy for the Government’s ambitious approach to regulation, reviewing and reforming existing policy and regulation, and supporting the scrutiny and introduction of new regulation.

Tweeting about the announcement, Lord Frost said: “We are recruiting for the Director of the Government’s new Brexit Opportunities Unit. We’re looking for a visionary, inventive and dedicated leader to help us shape the future policy direction of the UK.”

We are recruiting for the Director of the Government’s new Brexit Opportunities Unit.



We’re looking for a visionary, inventive and dedicated leader to help us shape the future policy direction of the UK.https://t.co/FJYo9BWLr1



Apply via this link:https://t.co/UYSQMckGki — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) June 19, 2021

Reactions

Needless to say, the reaction on Twitter has been one of much derision.

Here’s what people had to say:

1.

Five years after winning the referendum, the Vote Leave government is paying people to look for a prize. https://t.co/quX9smuRPC — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) June 19, 2021

2.

I thought this abundance of #Brexit opportunities was written on the side of a bus or something? https://t.co/ZZCftPP7wI — Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) June 19, 2021

3.

BREAKING : DISARRAY in Downing Street as new Brexit opportunities Director says “Brexit is a Great opportunity to join the European Union” — LCD Views (@LcdViews) June 20, 2021

4.

I hear Dido Harding is looking for a job. She has previous experience spending lots of money with disappointing results. — Bryan #FBPPR #FBPA (@Bryan_Kennerley) June 19, 2021

5.

We now go live to the Government’s new Brexit Opportunities Unit https://t.co/oinmuyehO4 pic.twitter.com/T82j8Se2Sn — Peter Nimmo (@PeterNimmo1) June 19, 2021

6.

Brexit Opportunities Unit is an anagram of Brexit Urine Poop Tits Unit — Sarah 🇮🇹🌹#KilltheBill (@sazmeister88) June 19, 2021

7.

8.

9.

The interview waiting room at the Brexit Opportunities Unit. pic.twitter.com/ZvxxWH39Pm — Phil Knoxville 🍥 (@philknoxville) June 19, 2021

10.

Here’s my idea: rejoin the single market. Do I get the job? — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) June 19, 2021

11.

“We’re looking for a visionary, inventive leader” for a “Brexit Opportunities Unit”



Translation: Fantasists seek expert turd-polisher in desperate bid to convince themselves and everyone else that their big idea isn’t quite as shit as it clearly is. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) June 19, 2021

12.

“We’re looking for a visionary, inventive leader” for a “Brexit Opportunities Unit”



13.

The team are already hard at work in our new Brexit Opportunities Unit. pic.twitter.com/TfEyxe7VHJ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 20, 2021

14.

Wouldn’t it have been a good idea to come up with these ideas before the referendum? Aren’t you five years too late? — Tim Ward #FBPE 🔶⭐ (@TimWardCam) June 19, 2021

15.

Hey mate, I have a fantastic opportunity for UK to join a free trade area of nearly 400 million people on the doorstep of the UK.

It’s called the EU.

Do you know it, Frosty the clown? — Pascal Jacquemain 🇫🇷in🇬🇧 #the5million (@jacquep) June 19, 2021

16.

Dear Lord Failure Frost,

I would like to apply for the position advertised “Brexit Opportunities Unit.”

I’ve always wanted a secure life long job. A couple of queries before I send my CV.

1/ Can this job be passed onto my grandson on my demise?

2/ Are there any benefits?



Steve — Steve Bray 23/6 UK Protest. #NeverVoteConservative (@snb19692) June 19, 2021

17.

18.

Here is your answer 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/k8WmYrDKj0 — Chrissie Burgess (@chrissieburgess) June 19, 2021

