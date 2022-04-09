Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis says the Ukraine refugee system needs to be ‘fixed’ after they applied to host a family – who are still stuck in the war-torn country waiting for visas.

Emily said that it has been 17 days since she found a Ukrainian family from Kyiv to stay on Worthy Farm – the festival site.

Having applied for their visas the same day for a woman named Veronika and her family they remain stuck in Kyiv.

In a statement posted via picture on Twitter, Emily said: “We need to fix the UK’s visa process for Ukrainians, as it’s simply not working.

“17 days ago we were introduced to Veronika and her family, and pledged to host them here at Worthy Farm.

“Their visa applications were submitted on the same day through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, by they still have not been granted.

“Veronkka’s family remains stuck in Kyiv.

Warzone

“We need our Government to take immediate action so that the many thousands of UK residents desperately trying to help people escape a warzone are actually able to do so.”

The Homes for Ukraine scheme was rolled out last month as a way for UK households to put themselves forward as a host for Ukraine refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

However, many have complained of delays securing visas for those they wish to help.

A Government spokesman said of the scheme: “We are moving as quickly as possible to ensure that those fleeing Ukraine can find safety in the UK through the Ukraine Family Scheme and Homes for Ukraine.

“We have streamlined the process so valid passport holders do not have to attend in-person appointments before arriving in the UK, simplified our forms and boosted caseworker numbers while ensuring vital security checks are carried out.

“We continue to speed up visa processing across both schemes, with almost 30,000 visas issued in the last three weeks alone and thousands more expected to come through these uncapped routes.”

