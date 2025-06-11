Britain and the European Union have agreed on a deal that means there will no longer be checks on people and goods at the land border between Gibraltar and Spain.

The border between Spain and the British territory had been one of many significant sticking points in Brexit negotiations between the UK and the EU.

But a deal has finally been agreed, with the British government saying the “last major unresolved issue from Brexit” has now been solved.

Under the deal, Gibraltar has effectively joined the EU’s Schengen free travel zone, with EU passport controls abolished.

This means smoother border crossings for the 15,000 people who commute across the border daily.

EU border controls will operate alongside British controls at Gibraltar’s airport, in a similar arrangement to the one at the Eurostar station at St Pancras. Dual border control checks will also take place for arrivals by sea at the port.

📢 Agreement reached for people of Gibraltar 🇬🇮🤝



✅ Securing Gibraltar's economy and way of life for the long-term.



✅ Safeguarding Gibraltar's sovereignty as part of the UK family. pic.twitter.com/8t2YBAG3ep — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) June 11, 2025

Immigration and law and order will remain “the exclusive responsibility of Gibraltar’s authorities,” the government said in a statement, with Spanish officials “responsible for ensuring the integrity of the Schengen Area.”

In a post on X, Gibraltar’s chief minister Fabian Picardo said the deal was a “historic agreement.”

An agreement for the future relationship between the EU and the UK in relation to Gibraltar is now a reality.



It is a historic agreement. pic.twitter.com/vN9tzDpe4r — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) June 11, 2025

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “This government inherited a situation from the last government which put Gibraltar’s economy and way of life under threat. Today’s breakthrough delivers a practical solution after years of uncertainty.

“Alongside the government of Gibraltar, we have a reached an agreement which protects British sovereignty, supports Gibraltar’s economy and allows businesses to plan for the long-term once again.

“I thank the chief minister and his government for their tireless dedication throughout the negotiations. The UK’s commitment to Gibraltar remains as solid as the Rock itself.”

In a post on X, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the deal, saying it “safeguards the integrity of the Schengen and Single Market, while ensuring stability, legal certainty and prosperity for the region.”

I welcome the conclusion of the talks on the future EU-UK agreement on Gibraltar.



It safeguards the integrity of Schengen and the Single Market, while ensuring stability, legal certainty and prosperity for the region.



Congratulations @MarosSefcovic on successful negotiations. https://t.co/pQtHWDY4Ac — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 11, 2025

Spain relinquished Gibraltar to the UK in 1713 as a result of the War of the Spanish Succession, under the Treaty of Utrecht.

Gibraltar’s population is heavily in favour of remaining a British overseas territory.

99% of the Gibraltarians rejected the proposal for Gibraltar to share sovereignty with Spain in 2002.

Related: