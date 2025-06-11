If you were to search for lists of the best heist movies ever, you’d be hard-pressed to find one that does not include 2006’s Inside Man, which is about to be removed from Netflix.

Directed by Oscar-winner Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), the film stars Denzel Washington as a tough New York City detective assigned to the scene when thieves seize control of a Manhattan bank, taking hostages in the process.

This is as the mysterious ringleader (Clive Owen) of the criminals claims he has committed the perfect bank robbery.

Complicating matters further is the power broker and fixer (Jodie Foster), who also arrives at the crime scene. She is there representing a wealthy figure (Christopher Plummer) with something hidden in a safety deposit box within the bank.

Inside Man works brilliantly as a twisty heist story, with Clive Owen’s character’s plan turning out to be just as ingenious as he claims.

That said, the movie also doubles as a gripping portrait of modern New York and the secret corridors of power operating within the city.

On top of this, the film’s script by Russell Gewirtz is laced with wicked humour, while the cast – also including Chiwetel Ejiofor and Willem Dafoe – is terrific across the board.

A massive hit both commercially and critically, Inside Man earned a direct-to-video sequel 13 years later, titled Inside Man: Most Wanted, which was only recently added to Netflix.

And though Lee, Gewirtz and their cast did not return for the follow-up, the sequel has some talent involved behind the scenes. This includes director M.J. Bassett (Deathwatch, Solomon Kane) and stars Aml Ameen (Sense8) and Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul).

While both Inside Man and Inside Man: Most Wanted are streaming on Netflix in Ireland and the UK now, this won’t be the case for much longer.

A message on the streaming giant when you search for the 2006 original reads: “Last day to watch on Netflix: 30 June.“

Most Wanted, however, is set to remain on Netflix for longer.

