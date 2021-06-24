











George Osborne has been elected as Chair of the British Museum, nabbing his eleventh job since quitting Number 11.

In an announcement on Thursday morning, Hartwig Fischer – Director of the British Museum – said: “I am very happy to welcome George Osborne as our Chair. George Osborne knows the Museum well and values the trust the Museum enjoys around the world.

“He understands the active role the British Museum is playing in the recovery of the country, creating opportunities for everyone to discover the collection as their own – onsite, through loans to their local museums and online.

“Under the current leadership of Sir Richard Lambert, we have laid the groundwork for the masterplan, to embark on the biggest transformative project in our history, and to renew our displays.

“Together with my colleagues I look forward to working with George to continue to ensure that the British Museum is the most innovative, accessible and inspiring museum of the world, for the world.”

Osborne, a former editor of the Evening Standard who revealed in February that he had taken a lucrative banking job, added: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the team at the British Museum – and so honoured to have had the opportunity to apply for this role, and to have been chosen by the Trustees to become their Chair.”

“All my life I have loved the British Museum. To my mind, it is quite simply the greatest museum in the world. It’s a place that brings cultures together and tells the story of our common humanity.

“Richard Lambert will be a very hard act to follow, but I look forward to working with Hartwig and the impressive team he leads at the museum. I hope to bring my experience, energy and passion to this incredibly exciting role.”

Osborne was elected as Chair by a group of trustees including Professor Dame Mary Beard and artist Grayson Perry. He will join the museum’s board by 1 September, and take over as Chair on 4 October.

