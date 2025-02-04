Angel Rayner reportedly ‘called Prince Andrew a nonce’ and tried to block him from doing his royal duties.

The claims were made in a new book titled ‘Get In: The Inside Story of Labour Under Starmer’ by Patrick Maguire and Gabriel Pogrund.

Allegedly the Deputy PM fought to remove the Duke of York from the official list of deputies if the King became unable to carry out his duties.

While Labour were in opposition, Rayner claimed to have said: “I’m not going to vote to keep that nonce on.

“I can’t go back to my constituency and say, ‘Yeah, I support that’.”

This came in 2022 when King Charles was crowned king which was surrounded by calls for Andrew and Prince Harry to be removed as counsellors of state.

Rayner did not want Prince Andrew to take on such duties because of his links to convicted Paedophile businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

The authors of the book were informed that Rayner was “actively reaching out to the Palace” and “the upper echelons of the civil service” to have Andrew removed from his position.

The book read “she thought this was a huge problem, and that the Government needed to address this, and that she would offer cross-party support to make sure it happened.”

The book is currently being serialised in The Times.

Prince Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing.

