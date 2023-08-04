A GB News presenter made himself at home at the Greenpeace headquarters after the campaign group sent demonstrators to Rishi Sunak’s home in North Yorkshire.

A group of activists were arrested after an hours-long protest on the roof of the prime minister’s mansion over his new fossil fuel drilling “frenzy”.

Campaigners draped his grade II-listed manor house with an oil-black fabric to “drive home the dangerous consequences” on Thursday in action that was criticised by the Conservatives and Labour alike.

Protester Alex Wilson, who lives in Newcastle with her partner, released a video message from on the roof of Sunak’s house.

“We’re all here because Rishi Sunak has opened the door to a new drilling frenzy in the North Sea while large parts of our world are literally on fire. This will be a disaster for the climate,” the climber, originally from East Yorkshire, said.

On the ground, Greenpeace UK climate campaigner Philip Evans defended the action at the Prime Minister’s family home.

He told the PA news agency the group had knocked on the door when they arrived and said “this is a peaceful protest”, but there was no answer.

GB News sent a reporter to the group’s HQ shortly after.

This is how it went down:

'It's disgusting!'



EXCLUSIVE: GB News' @benleo444 turns up at Greenpeace's London HQ to quiz them about their stunt at Rishi Sunak's family home in Yorkshire. pic.twitter.com/48Ro5QRxtb — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 3, 2023

