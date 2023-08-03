One in three Conservative Party members don’t believe that global warming is being driven by human activity, new polling has revealed.

Research carried out by Conservative Home suggests that climate change denialism is alive and well among the paid-up members of the Tory Party.

Two in five oppose the government’s net zero target, which aims to balance the carbon emitted into the atmosphere and the carbon removed from it, while another 40 per cent oppose writing it into law.

Remarkably, a third believe global warming is not driven by human activity, despite an overwhelming amount of scientific evidence pointing to the contrary.

Only around five per cent of the panel supports low-emission zones such as the one being brought in by Sadiq Khan in the Greater London area, while 66 per cent oppose it.

Incredibly, two-thirds also say they don’t believe there is a climate emergency.

Don’t Look Up eat your heart out, eh!

