Greenpeace protesters have scaled Rishi Sunak’s home in North Yorkshire and draped it in an oily-black fabric in a protest against new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea.

The Prime Minister flew to Aberdeenshire to announce Government support for future oil and gas licensing rounds which he says are “entirely consistent” with the UK’s net-zero commitments.

Sunak said he was seeking to “power Britain from Britain” rather than the UK “relying on foreign dictators” for its energy supplies, even though most North Sea oil and gas gets exported.

Speaking about the need for oil and gas, the Prime Minister said: “If we’re going to need it, far better to have it here at home rather than shipping it here from half way around the world with two, three, four times, the amount of carbon emissions versus the oil and gas we have here at home.

“So, it is entirely consistent with our plans to get to net zero.”

The plans have attracted a raft of criticism, including from Greta Thunberg, who cited the controversial Rosebank field to the west of Shetland.

Greenpeace has today scaled Sunak’s house in North Yorkshire to send a pointed message.

Posting on Twitter, the group posted pictures of protesters with a banner reading “Rishi Sunak – oil profits or our future?”

🚨BREAKING: Climbers are on the roof of Rishi Sunak’s mansion draping it in 200 metres of oily-black fabric to drive home the dangerous consequences of a new drilling frenzy.#StopRosebank #NoNewOil pic.twitter.com/oeb36Wi2QU — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) August 3, 2023

