The Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK after making an emergency dash from the US to see the King following his cancer diagnosis.

Harry flew in on Tuesday afternoon ready to be reunited with his father, despite the pair’s troubled relationship.

The duke cleared his diary and made the journey alone, with the Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet remaining at home in California.

Royal watchers have expressed hopes that Harry and Charles will be reconciled in the wake of the King’s shock diagnosis, with suggestions the duke could also makes attempts to try to heal his long-running rift with his brother, the Prince of Wales.

The King, who is said to be resting at Clarence House, began treatment for an undisclosed cancer on Monday after the disease was discovered while he was being treated for an enlarged prostate.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed more of Charles’s condition, saying he was thankful the King’s cancer has been “caught early” as he wished him a full recovery.

Discussing the matter on GB News, presenter Mike Parry speculated over whether the illness could have been caused by the King’s son, who has been estranged from the family following allegations made in an interview with Oprah Winfrey and subsequent books and Netflix shows.

Here’s Mike Parry’s hot take on the matter:

'Could the stress of having to sort out the Prince Harry situation over the last two years have contributed to his illness?'



Mike Parry asks whether Prince Harry and Meghan have had a role to play in King Charles' illness in terms of causing stress. pic.twitter.com/nxz9yV33jm — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 6, 2024

