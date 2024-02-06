The King is facing regular treatment for cancer after his shock diagnosis was uncovered during his recent hospital stay.

Charles, 75, who has postponed all his public duties, returned to London from Sandringham on Monday and has already begun his medical care as an outpatient under the close supervision of his specialist team of doctors.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the King, who only acceded to the throne 17 months ago, does not have prostate cancer, despite having treatment for an enlarged prostate just over a week ago.

Further details of his condition have not been disclosed, and the Palace, which announced the news in a statement at 6pm on Monday, asked for privacy and only confirmed it is a “form of cancer”.

Charles was diagnosed after a “separate issue of concern was noted” and investigated while he was being treated for his benign prostate condition.

The Duke of Sussex has cleared his diary to fly to the UK to be with his father despite their troubled relationship, raising concerns about the seriousness of the King’s health.

Meanwhile, the rest of Britain appears to have reacted in a totally normal way:

1. The BBC has a King Charles cancer QR code

You okay, babe? You've barely scanned your King Charles cancer QR code. pic.twitter.com/k7FHLAb1Fk — Paul Kirkley (@prkirkley) February 5, 2024

2. There is a lot of shock… like, a lot

Shock.. Shocked.. Gasped.. Deeply Shocked.. A degree of shock.. People here genuinely shocked



How people in Windsor are responding to news that King Charles has cancer pic.twitter.com/kp0sYyWchx — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 5, 2024

3. Webcams have gone up

This is the stuff I will never understand… https://t.co/nHQCD26o5m — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 6, 2024

4. The Royal correspondents have been dispatched

The BBC now have a royal correspondent outside a palace where the king isn’t and a medical correspondent outside a clinic where the king also isn’t. — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) February 5, 2024

5. The anchors are in black

Every news correspondence is wearing black again. pic.twitter.com/of0I54ekOJ — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 5, 2024

