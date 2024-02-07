Speculation has mounted over all the things Rishi Sunak would happily place a wager on after the PM shook hands on a bet over deporting vulnerable asylum seekers.
TalkTV’s Piers Morgan has told Sunak his apparent bet over the success of the Government’s Rwanda asylum scheme “definitely stands” after the prime minister appeared to backtrack on the wager.
Sunak told BBC Radio 5 Live that he is “not a betting person” and was “taken totally by surprise in the middle of that interview.”
But Morgan has insisted the bet “definitely stands”, saying:
“I do think that some people may have lost the plot in the maelstrom of pearl-clutching in the last 24 hours and forgotten actually that I did start the process of this wager by saying the bet proceeds would be going to a refugee charity.
“I was actually trying to flush out the Prime Minister’s conviction on a policy that I believe has always been doomed for failure and is bad for this country. He was trying to underscore his genuine belief that it could work.”
People on social media, meanwhile, have been speculating over the other things Sunak would happily bet on.
Here’s a pick of the bunch:
Related: Truss warns of ‘left-wing extremists’ as she urges ‘secret Tories’ to galvanise