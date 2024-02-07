Speculation has mounted over all the things Rishi Sunak would happily place a wager on after the PM shook hands on a bet over deporting vulnerable asylum seekers.

TalkTV’s Piers Morgan has told Sunak his apparent bet over the success of the Government’s Rwanda asylum scheme “definitely stands” after the prime minister appeared to backtrack on the wager.

Sunak told BBC Radio 5 Live that he is “not a betting person” and was “taken totally by surprise in the middle of that interview.”

"We asked 100 people to name something you can place a bet on. You said 'deporting refugees to Rwanda'….." pic.twitter.com/FvY48cMryp — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 6, 2024

But Morgan has insisted the bet “definitely stands”, saying:

“I do think that some people may have lost the plot in the maelstrom of pearl-clutching in the last 24 hours and forgotten actually that I did start the process of this wager by saying the bet proceeds would be going to a refugee charity.

“I was actually trying to flush out the Prime Minister’s conviction on a policy that I believe has always been doomed for failure and is bad for this country. He was trying to underscore his genuine belief that it could work.”

People on social media, meanwhile, have been speculating over the other things Sunak would happily bet on.

Here’s a pick of the bunch:

‘I bet you £1000 you’ll never own a house.’ pic.twitter.com/QpWTS9VCoP — Florence 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LoxyFlo) February 5, 2024

“I’ll bet you £1000 you’re on your way to a food bank” pic.twitter.com/V8yNiarY1k — David (@Zero_4) February 6, 2024

"I bet £1000 none of you ever retire." pic.twitter.com/OH1jzybzjL — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) February 5, 2024

“Bet you a thousand quid that you have to wait more than 2 years for your hip replacement” pic.twitter.com/GlLs10mQmE — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) February 5, 2024

"I bet you a grand I can make £400 Billion vanish" pic.twitter.com/MRvoxbSfG0 — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) February 5, 2024

"I bet you a grand that your future is proper f'cked" pic.twitter.com/GMmwLLu2ew — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) February 5, 2024

"Bet you a grand you're still homeless at the time of the next election." pic.twitter.com/ZFbq8jfq4Z — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 5, 2024

