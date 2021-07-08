Gary Neville made his thoughts known about Boris Johnson’s leadership following England’s semi-final victory over Denmark.

Harry Kane’s extra-time winner at Wembley secured a 2-1 victory for Gareth Southgate’s team, sending England into their first major final since 1966.

Boris Johnson, who was at Wembley with wife Carrie to watch the game, tweeted: “Tonight @England played their hearts out.

“What a fantastic performance from Gareth Southgate’s squad.

“Now to the final. Let’s bring it home”.

Respectful, humble

But former England and Manchester United defender Neville was quick to make a political point as the festivities unfolded.

Speaking on ITV, he said: “The standard of leaders in this country the past couple of years has been poor, looking at that man (Southgate), he’s everything a leader should be, respectful, humble, he tells the truth.”

He added: “We’ve never done this before in our lifetimes. These lads have to focus but we don’t have to. This country is bouncing, national holiday, enjoy yourselves!”

“Out of their depth”

Late last year Neville said Britain’s political leaders are “out of their depth” in their handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

He said people are “frustrated with the lack of leadership” in protecting the communities that are hardest hit.

Asked about what this says about the country’s political leaders, Neville told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “They’re out of their depth.

“The countries who’ve dealt with this really well, they’ve had definite and sure leaders, people who have been in control, composed, clear plans, clear communication strategy, aggressive testing, disciplined tracing, they’ve had maybe border controls in place early, they’ve made decisions that have been unpopular at times, but they’ve really handled the virus well.

“We’re still, eight months later, none the wiser as to how our long-term looks, how our short-term looks, how our medium-term looks.”

