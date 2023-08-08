Gary Lineker has claimed shoppers in his local supermarket gave him a “standing ovation” after he was suspended by the BBC in March.

The Match of the Day host found himself in hot water with the Beeb after he compared the language used to launch the Government’s new asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

He was taken off air after the incident but the broadcaster had to backtrack after Lineker’s colleagues vowed to boycott the show.

The former England and Spurs striker returned to TV screens just days later.

Lineker has since claimed M&S shoppers in Barnes were very supportive of his comments.

He told The Telegraph: “I recall walking to M&S two or three days in, and I got a standing ovation.

“Well, I suppose everybody’s standing in M&S but even so.”

Lineker added: “I didn’t know what to do. I just thought, ‘Please stop’.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie later apologised for the episode and announced an independent review into its social media usage guidelines.

He said: “The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised.

“I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.

“Impartiality is important to the BBC. It is also important to the public.

“The BBC has a commitment to impartiality in its Charter and a commitment to freedom of expression.

“That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles.

“The BBC’s social media guidance is designed to help manage these sometimes difficult challenges and I am aware there is a need to ensure that the guidance is up to this task. It should be clear, proportionate, and appropriate.”

