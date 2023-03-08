Gary Lineker is refusing to delete his tweet comparing the government’s new asylum policy to Nazi Germany, according to i reports.

The BBC said they would give the Match of the Day presenter a talking to after he compared Home Office policy to 1930s Germany and “remind him of his responsibilities on social media”.

Lineker commented on a Twitter video put out by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, in which she unveiled government plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” he wrote.

Responding to the sports broadcaster, another Twitter user described his comment as “out of order”, adding that it was “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.

Lineker responded: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

Replying to Telegraph inquiries about the comments, a BBC source said: “Gary will be spoken to and reminded of his responsibilities on social media.”

“The BBC has social media guidance, which is published.

“Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required.”

But according to i reports, Lineker is refusing to remove the tweet.

He has not yet had the conversation with BBC bosses and is not responding to calls from the corporation about the issue, BBC insiders say.

Lineker has posted on Twitter today thanking his followers for the support he has received.

“I’ll continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice.”

I have never known such love and support in my life than I’m getting this morning (England World Cup goals aside, possibly). I want to thank each and every one of you. It means a lot. I’ll continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice. Cheers all. 👊🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 8, 2023

