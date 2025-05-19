James Corden is considering a bid to become Mayor of London, according to reports.

After returning from his stint in America, the television star is said to eyeing up a move into politics now that he’s back in the UK.

During the BAFTA television awards last weekend, Corden met former Labour deputy leader Harriet Harman, former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson and Sky News’ political editor Beth Rigby.

He is said to have discussed the possibility of running for mayor of London during conversations at the awards show, and was also introduced to the hosts of the Electoral Dysfunction podcast, a source told the Mail on Sunday.

They said: “James told them he was a regular listener to their podcast and how much he enjoys the cut and thrust of politics.

“He clearly has a lot of respect for those who put themselves out there and run for office.

“And it was suggested that he should step into the political arena and stand in the future. There was talk that he should run for Mayor of London.”

The reports come as Labour look for a new candidate to replace Sadiq Khan, who is expected to stand down as mayor of the capital in 2028.

Khan was first elected in 2016, and last year won a third consecutive term as London mayor.

Corden is believed to be a Labour supporter, having previously tweeted about his unhappiness at Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the party.

Following Labour’s election defeat in 2019, the Gavin & Stacey creator posted: “I can’t shake the feeling that if @tom_watson had been leader of the Labour Party the outcome of this could’ve all been so different. Jeremy Corbyn has now lost two elections to opposition candidates who could’ve and should’ve been beaten.”