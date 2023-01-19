A gallery owner who sprayed a homeless woman with a hose has been arrested by law enforcement officers.

Collier Gwin was led away after San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins issued a misdemeanor battery arrest warrant.

It came after a video appeared to show him spraying a homeless woman on the street.

Alex Sakiyama, who lives in the area, told abc7 News: “I thought it was really disturbing. I think it’s not okay no matter how bothered you are in any given situation. I think it’s not okay to spray water at someone.”

Sakiyama is familiar with the person sprayed, often hearing her scream at night.

“She was often naked sleeping here, she would stay around here, yeah. I don’t know if it was bad enough to attack her,” said Sakiyama.

Gwin apologised on Sunday night after a forum condemned his actions.

In a statement, Jenkins said: “Following the San Francisco Police Department’s investigation and reviewing all the evidence provided, my office has issued an arrest warrant for Collier Gwin. Gwin will be charged with misdemeanor battery for the alleged intentional and unlawful spraying of water on and around a woman experiencing homelessness on January 9, 2022.

“The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions. Likewise, the vandalism at Foster Gwin gallery is also completely unacceptable and must stop – two wrongs do not make a right.”

