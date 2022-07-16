Labour leader Keir Starmer has dropped a key policy pledge to end private sector outsourcing in the NHS.
In an interview on Thursday night the opposition leader was asked whether he stood by a leadership campaign commitment to end private sector involvement in the health service.
He replied: “Well look, there is some private provision in the NHS and we’re likely to have to continue with that.”
His pledge on common ownership said that “public services should be in public hands, not making profits for shareholders,” elaborating that he would “end outsourcing in our NHS” among other services.
Nightmare
It comes as an NHS doctor has warned that the heatwave and the surge in cases of Covid-19 in England are resulting in a “nightmare” for health workers.
Dr Claire Bronze, 38, who is an A&E consultant in London, said she is worried about the effect the hot weather will have on patients and staff.
She told the PA news agency: “In some places there are people waiting in A&E for up to two days at a time for a bed in the hospital.
“There are ambulances queuing to get in; we’ve seen a lot of Covid cases again, and then there’s the heat.
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.