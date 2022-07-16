Labour leader Keir Starmer has dropped a key policy pledge to end private sector outsourcing in the NHS.

In an interview on Thursday night the opposition leader was asked whether he stood by a leadership campaign commitment to end private sector involvement in the health service.

He replied: “Well look, there is some private provision in the NHS and we’re likely to have to continue with that.”

His pledge on common ownership said that “public services should be in public hands, not making profits for shareholders,” elaborating that he would “end outsourcing in our NHS” among other services.

Nightmare

It comes as an NHS doctor has warned that the heatwave and the surge in cases of Covid-19 in England are resulting in a “nightmare” for health workers.

Dr Claire Bronze, 38, who is an A&E consultant in London, said she is worried about the effect the hot weather will have on patients and staff.

She told the PA news agency: “In some places there are people waiting in A&E for up to two days at a time for a bed in the hospital.

“There are ambulances queuing to get in; we’ve seen a lot of Covid cases again, and then there’s the heat.

Reactions

1.

Keir Starmer scraps pledge to end NHS private sector outsourcing.



All 2019 leadership pledges dropped.



Private sector profits = higher public cost = bigger budget = fewer patients treated.



Appeases corporations. What about Labour voters?https://t.co/jvNdX2CAbn — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) July 16, 2022

2.

🚨This simply isn’t good enough 🚨

If you want Keir Starmer to pledge to halt and reverse all NHS privatisation, RT this. Let’s send him a message. https://t.co/J5F1HNBJAi — Dr Julia Grace Patterson💙 (@JujuliaGrace) July 15, 2022

3.

Ok, so in the last few weeks @Keir_Starmer has now:



– Ruled out EU membership, single market, customs Union, freedom of movement



– dismissed PR as low priority



– scrapped pledge to stop NHS outsourcing



…is this REALLY the Labour Party 🤷🏻‍♂️#RejoinEU https://t.co/RDPEne1jFJ — Richard Hewison (@RichardHewison) July 15, 2022

4.

He justifies by saying this could help Labour win. I need to meet the voters whom this would sway. https://t.co/e650b3bhnS — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 15, 2022

5.

That's it folks. 10/10 pledges have been scrapped. It's official. You can't believe a single thing this man says.

Keir Starmer scraps pledge to end NHS private sector outsourcing https://t.co/D3VDSR31KG — James Bradford (@SpitfireVC) July 16, 2022

6.

7.

2 things about Starmer's 10 pledges which he made to Labour members when he stood for leader



1. He LIED – he has broken every single one



2. Mainstream media don't care, because when he LIED, he LIED to people on the LEFT. USELESS mainstream media think it's OK to LIE to them! https://t.co/OKPYUl4Udh — Tom London (@TomLondon6) July 16, 2022

8.

Liz Truss isn't the only person in UK politics at the moment trying to impersonate Margaret Thatcher… https://t.co/9mQu1se18A — Graeme Garrard (@GarrardGraeme) July 16, 2022

